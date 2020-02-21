It's Sophie Turner's Birthday! See Her Cutest Pics with Joe Jonas

Grab your fur coats and raise a glass of red wine because it's the Queen of the North's birthday!

Today, Sophie Turner is turning 24 after a huge year that included two weddings and the news that she is expecting her first child with Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones actress surprised us all when she and Jonas wed in a last-minute Vegas ceremony last May post-Billboard Music Awards.

The duo ended up having a larger, more traditional second ceremony later in June 2019, but their fun first rendezvous that featured an Elvis impersonator is the exact reason we adore the spontaneous couple.

Then, earlier this month, we learned that the Jonas Brothers singer and Dark Phoenix performer will be welcoming a little one sometime later this year.

A source tells E! News that Turner is about four months along, and while it's still "early" days, the couple is "extremely excited."

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are ''Extremely Excited'' to Become Parents

We know the two will be perfect parents and that it's just the start of their amazing love story.

Check out all the adorable pictures of the duo over the years below!

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Tumblr

Courtesy of Anne Charlotte

Look of Love

Romance rumors swirled as Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were first spotted together at the MTV EMAs in November 2016.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

INSTARimages.com

Welcome to Miami

The duo held hands in Miami back in December 2016.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

AKM-GSI

Catch Up

The lovebirds were spotted arriving to CAA's Golden Globes party at Catch LA in December 2016.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

AKM-GSI

Choice Couple

In January 2017, the hot couple left a People Choice Awards after party hosted by DNCE. The pair left hand-in-hand and then got into a car together.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

BKNY / AKM-GSI

Arm-in-Arm

The duo locked arms after a dinner date night at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

March On

The pair were spotted at LAX on March 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Moryc Welt/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

New Kids on the Block

The singer was seen taking a romantic stroll with his girlfriend, who was wearing a New Kids on the Block shirt, through the SoHo district of New York City on April 13, 2017. Joe was spotted writing on his hands courtesy of his new lady, some of which read "Joe gives me da good good."

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Instagram

I Heart NY

The pair were photographed while out on the town in NYC in May.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Jean Genies

Rocking denim-on-denim looks, Joe and Sophie walked it out in the SoHo neighborhood of NYC on May 3, 2017.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

J. Webber / Splash News

Work It Out

Wearing workout clothes, the two held hands while taking a romantic stroll in the East Village neighborhood of NYC.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Malibu Joe/ / BACKGRID

Weekend Warriors

The duo walked arm in arm as they took a stroll through Venice, CA. Joe looked like quite the tourist, carrying a small camera and taking photos around town. Joe and Sophie picked a local restaurant to have lunch on the patio to bring their weekend to a end.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

James Devaney/GC Images

Puppy Love

The twosome walked their dog on September 7, 2017 in New York City.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, US Open, PDA

Gotham/GC Images

PDA Alert!

The two made out at the 2018 U.S. Open.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

@MARKMILANTHEPAPARAZZIMAN / BACKGRID

Double Date

At London's 34 Restaurant, the loved-up pair joined Nick Jonas and then-girlfriend Priyanka Chopra to help ring in the Bollywood star's 36th birthday in July 2018.

Joe Jonas, Halloween, Sophie Turner

Maciel / NGRE / BACKGRID

Halloween is Here

For the October 2018 holiday, he cheekily dressed as her Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark. She went as an adorable elephant.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, marriage ceremony

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Lavish Looks

The pair celebrated his brother Nick Jonas' wedding to Priyanka Chopra in Dehli, India on December 4, 2018.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Hockey Game

JD Images/Shutterstock

Melts the Heart

She warmed him up with a kiss on the cheek at a March 2019 Rangers vs. Red Wings hockey game in NYC.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, Jonas Brothers

Instagram / Priyanka Chopra

Sucker For You

The actress—along with Chopra and Danielle Jonas—supported her beau and his brothers Nick and Joe at their April 2019 concert in Champs Downtown, a Penn State college bar.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Rulers of Winterfell

The Game of Thrones fan was happy to be her plus-one to the HBO hit's season eight premiere in NYC on April 3, 2019.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Instagram

Queen of the North

The Game of Thrones actress cheekily reunites with Jack Gleeson, her tyrannical lover from the show, with her real life beau inside the show's premiere party.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp

They Do!

After the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, the duo shocked fans with a surprise wedding at a local Las Vegas chapel. As the couple exchanged ring pops—an Elvis impersonator officiated—pal Diplo captured the moment for Instagram live. 

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Power Couple

After tying the knot in Sin City, the newlyweds lit up the 2019 Met Gala red carpet with their eye-catching designs and demure poses. This marked their first official event as a married couple.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Fashion Statements

The pair served lewks at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show in New York City.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, 'Chasing Happiness' film premiere

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Chasing Happiness

The couple brings the glitz and the glam to the Jonas BrothersChasing Happiness documentary premiere.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Strike a Pose

The two lovebirds attend the Dark Phoenix premiere in Los Angeles and the "Sucker" singer couldn't be more in awe of his leading lady. "I am so proud of you @sophiet and how hard you worked on this film," he shares on Instagram. "You did the research, you did the work, and you delivered. I loved this movie!!"

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Gotham/GC Images

Dog Days

The newlyweds go for an afternoon stroll with their dogs, Porky and Waldo.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Instagram

We'll Always Have Paris

The two smooch in front of the Eiffel tower just shy of a week before they tied the knot in a second wedding ceremony in France.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Instagram

Cuddle Buddies

Jonas shared this sweet snap on Instagram with the caption, "Nap game strong."

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Neil Warner/MEGA

Instagram Husband

The two get playful at Jardin De Tuileries in Paris days before their second wedding.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

KCS Presse / MEGA

L'Amour

The two are spotted in France days before their second wedding.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Wedding

Instagram / corbingurkin

You May Kiss the Bride, Again!

The beaming couple walk down the aisle after their second ceremony. Turner wore a stunning, custom-designed Louis Vuitton dress that was only outshined by the bride.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

PapCulture / BACKGRID

Burnin' Up

The pair took time out of their busy schedules to shop together in New York City.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Say Cheese!/GC Images

Hand-in-Hand

The married duo sported matching tattoos honoring their beloved dog, Waldo, who died in a freak accident as they made their way to lunch in New York City.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

SPW / SplashNews.com

Leading the Way

The singer and actress stepped out together at Craig's in West Hollywood after the Jonas Brothers won two Teen Choice Awards.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, birthday

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Time to Celebrate

The pair grinned while wearing party hats to celebrate Jonas' 30th birthday at Sarabeth's restaurant in NYC.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, 30th, Birthday, Party, James Bond, Instagram

Instagram / Sophie Turner

The Big 3-0

The lovebirds continued the 30th birthday celebration with a James Bond-themed party in New York City.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

SplashNews.com

Dynamic Duo

The Game of Thrones star joined her husband for lunch with his brothers, Nick and Kevin, on a day off from the Happiness Begins tour.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

All Smiles

The two enjoyed an afternoon of last minute shopping for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Raymond Hall/GC Images

VMA Ready

The glamorous pair showed off their fashion A-game while making their way to the 2019 VMAs.  

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

@JosiahWPhotos / BACKGRID

Cool Couple

The duo took a moment to relax before Jonas performed with his brothers at Madison Square Garden in NYC.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Baby News!

Multiple outlets report that Sophie is pregnant! This will be the couple's first child together.

