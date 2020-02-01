Black History Month is here and it's time you add a new show to your queue.

The annual observance and celebration of the achievements of African-Americans in US history includes significant contributions by those who operate behind-the-scenes creating some of our favorite comedic and dramatic TV shows.

The most recent UCLA releases a Hollywood Diversity report, a resource that identifies the prevalence of women and minorities in front of and behind camera, showed that minority-created shows are significantly underrepresented compared to their white counterparts.

However, the report thankfully shows an upward trajectory of more minority-run shows that allow us to experience a wider spectrum of voices.

Today, we're celebrating some of the hilarious sitcoms and sketch shows, frightening thrillers and compelling dramas that are helmed by black creators to celebrate.

With Kenya Barris' -ish universe, Shonda Rhimes' #TGIT lineup, Jordan Peele's hilarious or creepy offerings and Netflix's newest sketch show, Astronomy Club, there are plenty of great series to binge.