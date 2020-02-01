They grow up too fast!

Today, little Stormi Webster is celebrating her second birthday and we cannot believe how fast time has flown.

It seems crazy to think that it was only two years ago that mama Kylie Jenner shared the news of her first child to Instagram.

Since then, we've seen the tiny tot having the cutest childhood, from her obsession with Poppy from Trolls to enjoying her giant playhouse this past Christmas.

We've also been Keeping Up with Kylie's social media, where she frequently shares the most adorable photos of her and her little one, often in outfits that make Stormi look like a mini-me version of the reality star.

The model is also launching the latest drop of her makeup line today, and fittingly it is labeled Stormi x Kylie!

To ring in Stormi's birthday, we've rounded up some of her most adorable photos with her mama.