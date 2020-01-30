Can you believe it? The Oscars are almost here!

The 2020 Academy Awards are taking place on February 9 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and we can barely wait.

Between all of the A-list actors, writers, directors and more that are expected to be in attendance, we know it'll be a night full of fashion, must-see moments and big wins.

In the meantime, we want to know who you'd like to see take home some of the night's biggest prizes.

You've already sounded off that Brad Pitt should be taking home Supporting Actor award, Laura Dernought to pick up the trophy for Supporting Actress and that Joaquin Phoenix better get to add an Oscar statue to his growing collection of hardware he's collected for his role in Joker.

Now, it's time to take a look at the Lead Actress contenders!

If you grew up a Jo March fan while reading Little Women, Saoirse Ronan's turn in the iconic role may be who you're partial to.