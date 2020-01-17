The Vine app may be dead, but that doesn't mean its biggest stars' six-seconds of fame have ended.

Three years ago today, the Internet devastatingly lost Vine, one of its most innovative apps.

The quirky platform, which looped short-form videos over and over, launched in 2013 and quickly exploded with millions of fans following creators who sung music, produced comedic sketches or simply captured funny, everyday moments.

Basically, Vine walked so TikTok could run. And outside of a teased relaunch from its creator (that was swiftly deleted from the his Twitter feed), it seems like the only Vines we'll get to re-watch are in the form of compilation videos on YouTube.

That said, some of the app's biggest stars didn't disappear with the service.

Most notably, musician Shawn Mendes went from uploading dittys on the service to becoming a full-blown pop star.

Plus, we still get to see David Dobrik or Liza Koshy rock a red carpet, like when Dobrik attended (and won) at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards or Koshy got to host Vogue's 2019 Met Gala pink carpet pre-show.