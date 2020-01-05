See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020

Talk about a great date night!

Ahead of all of the trophies being handed out at the 2020 Golden Globes, our favorite stars are hitting the red carpet, including some adorable A-list couples.

It's really the perfect occasion for Hollywood's finest to step out together. From the gorgeous gowns to tailored tuxedos, tonight's ceremony gives twosomes the chance to stun on the carpet.

We couldn't get enough of Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa, when they rocked the step-and-repeat together.

We also loved seeing Avengers star Scarlett Johanssonand Saturday Night Live performer Colin Jost stop and take photos for the paparazzi. 

Many of the red carpet couples are also talent powerhouses together. For example, Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig hit the carpet together, with the former up for a Golden Globes screenwriting award and the latter having directed Little Women, whose star Saorise Ronan could walk home with a trophy tonight.

Check out the adorable duos below!

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

The Hustlers star brought high-fashion to the red carpet alongside Alex Rodriguez.

Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Shutterstock

Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello

Easily one of Hollywood's hottest couples, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello posed for the camera together.

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost

The Avengers star and Saturday Night Live performer stunned on the carpet together.

Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Shutterstock

Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa

Could they be any cuter? One of our favorite Hollywood couples snapped a few pictures, with Jason Momoa rocking a gorgeous green suit.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

We're a Sucker for these two! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stunned on the red carpet in show-stopping ensembles, especially Chopra's jaw-dropping pink gown.

Joanne Tucker, Adam Driver, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Joanne Tucker & Adam Driver

The Marriage Story actor looked dapper next to his wife Joanne Tucker before heading in to the Golden Globes ceremony.

Bill Hader, Rachel Bilson, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Shutterstock

Bill Hader & Rachel Bilson

It's official! After speculation that the two were a couple, Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson confirmed those rumors by getting their picture taken at the red carpet. The two looked lovely in black together and this is our favorite new couple to obsess over!

Rose Leslie, Kit Harington, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Shutterstock

Rose Leslie & Kit Harington

We were sure nostalgic for Game of Thrones when these two lovely stars stepped out together on the red carpet. Harington was up for a Golden Globes award for his final season on the acclaimed HBO series.

Isla Fisher, Sacha Baron Cohen, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Isla Fisher & Sacha Baron Cohen

The comedic couple dazzled in front of the step-and-repeat in brightly-hued ensembles.

Portia de Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Shutterstock

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi

The long-time couple turned heads in tailored suits and celebrated ahead of Ellen Degeneres' Carol Burnett Award acceptance.

Lucy Boynton, Rami Malek, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Shutterstock

Lucy Boynton & Rami Malek

We loved seeing this young couple's love on display as they struck a pose.

Elton John, David Furnish, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Shutterstock

Elton John & David Furnish

Before Elton John would go on to win a Golden Globe award for his original song in Rocketman, he would take a few pictures with husband David Furnish on the red carpet.

Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks , 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks

While Rita Wilson documented her hair and makeup team being late to help her get ready, the actress looked like royalty on the red carpet alongside her husband, Tom Hanks.

Fred Armisen, Natasha Lyonne, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne & Fred Armisen

The Orange is the New Black actress and Saturday Night Live alum looked adorable as they arrived at the ceremony together.

Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Shutterstock

Jesse Plemons & Kristen Dunst

The El Camino actor showed his support for fianceé Kirsten Dunst at the Golden Globe Awards, where she was nominated for her work from On Becoming a God in Central Florida.

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Shutterstock

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

The talented couple color-coordinated in black-and-white ensembles on the red carpet. Director and writer Noah Baumbach is looking to bring home a Golden Globes trophy for Best Screenplay—Motion Picture for writing Marriage Story, which is also up for Best Motion Picture—Drama.

SEE: Golden Globe Movie Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

Peter Krause, Lauren Graham, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Shutterstock

Peter Krause & Lauren Graham

Calling all Parenthood fans! The two actors made us smile when we saw the darling couple arrive at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Jason Bateman, Amanda Anka, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Shutterstock

Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka

Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka looked regal in matching black ensembles.

Michelle Pfeiffer, David E. Kelley, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Michelle Pfeiffer & David E. Kelley

Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley took time to take a few photos ahead of the award ceremony.

Pierce Brosnan, Keely Shaye Smith, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Shutterstock

Pierce Brosnan & Keely Shaye

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye looked regal as they hit the step-and-repeat. The proud parents are set to see their sons, Dylan and Paris, serve as tonight's Golden Globes ambassadors.

Ricky Gervais, Jane Fallon, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Shutterstock

Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon

Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais stops for some pictures with his partner Jane Fallon, who looked stunning in a shimmering ombré ensemble.

Brian Cox, Nicole Ansari-Cox, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Shutterstock

Brian Cox & Nicole Ansari-Cox

The Succession actor, who finally won his first Golden Globes award, arrived hand-in-hand with his lovely wife.

