They came, they saw and they clapped back.

This past decade has been full of plenty of unforgettable moments, from unexpected couples to some of the best fashion looks ever to grace the red carpet.

However, our favorite thing just may be seeing celebrities throw a little bit of shade, especially when they are clapping back at the haters or other stars.

It's also a great time to be fans of drama since, in the past ten years, celebrities being shady exploded in frequency thanks to platforms like Twitter and Instagram, where we get to watch every insult or comeback unfold.

Over the past decade, we've been blessed with some of the greatest retorts of all time, too. From musicians hashing out all their drama on social media to basically anything that Chrissy Teigen tweets, our timelines are full of drama and burns.

Whether it's hitting back at the tabloids, fellow stars, straight-up random people on the Internet or even the President, no one is truly safe from a star serving them a clapback.