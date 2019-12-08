Pound the alarm because it's Nicki Minaj's birthday!

The singer turns 37 today and is no doubt celebrating a year of huge personal milestones and career moves.

In October, the Grammy-nominated rapper posted a video to Instagram announcing she had tied the knot with Kenneth Petty, a little less than a year after debuting their relationship on Instagram.

Getting married wasn't the only exciting news for the celeb, either! Despite a year in which she threatened to retire, Minaj released a powerhouse single and was featured on the tracks of multiple up-and-coming artists.

In June, Minaj dropped her single "MEGATRON," where her beau made an appearance in the accompanying music video. She also had an ultimate hot girl summer by being featured on Megan Thee Sallion's "Hot Girl Summer" track and music video.

Minaj also recently collaborated with Karol G on "Tusa" and dropped a verse on PnB Rock's "Fendi."