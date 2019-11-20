by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 6:00 AM
It seems like just yesterday that cast of Twilight descended upon Westwood Village in Los Angeles, Calif. to celebrate the premiere of New Moon after fans camped out overnight to see them.
It actually happened 10 years ago but that doesn't mean we don't want to relive all the glitz and glamour from one of Hollywood's most exciting premieres ahead of E!'s Twilight marathon.
Who can forget when then 19-year-old Kristen Stewart walked the red carpet in a strapless Oscar De La Renta gown? She and her co-star, Taylor Lautner, even posed for a sweet photo together.
While she fueled romance rumors with her castmate, Robert Pattinson, by cleverly avoiding being photographed with him on the red carpet.
However, Peter Facinelli, who played Dr. Carlisle Cullen in the franchise, turned the film's premiere into a date night with then-wife, Jennie Garth. While, Anna Kendrick, rocked the red carpet in a Talbot Runhoff sparkling, single-shoulder dress.
Take a look back at the stars on the New Moon red carpet and be sure to tune into E!'s Twilight marathon Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30.
Lester Cohen/WireImage.com
The co-stars stopped for a cute pic on the New Moon red carpet.
Lester Cohen/WireImage
The North Dakota native took a moment to sign autographs and pose for photos with his fans.
Lester Cohen/WireImage
The British star was all smiles as he made his way inside the New Moon premiere.
Jordan Strauss/Getty Images
The New York University graduate struck a pose in a strapless black mini dress.
John Shearer/WireImage
The married star was red hot while stopping for photographers at the premiere.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The heartthrob showed off his signature smile.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The actor made the most of his night at the New Moon premiere.
Lester Cohen/WireImage
The former couple stunned on the red carpet.
Lisa O'Connor/ZUMA Press
K-Stew brought her fashion A-game to the red carpet.
John Shearer/WireImage
The New Moon author stepped into the spotlight for the film's premiere.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The actresses were gorgeous as they walked the New Moon red carpet.
Jordan Strauss/Getty Images
The married performer rocked a ice-blue Burberry frock for her big night.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The actress looked stunning in a Talbot Runhoff sparkling, single-shoulder dress.
