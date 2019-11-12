We've all wanted to snap a pic with our favorite celebrities, but fans at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards actually had that dream come true!

Before stars like Zendayaand Cole Sprouse took the stage to accept their awards, they had hit the red carpet, which included a unique fan walk experience.

Fans flanked each side of a runway that the stars walked down on their way into the show. Some stars strutted their stuff down the center and headed straight in, such as The Animal Star of 2019 Doug the Pug, but many also took the time to take selfies and shake hands with their superfans!

Jacob Tremblay, Jimmy Fallon, Hannah Brown, Katherine McNamara, Sprouse and Zendaya posed with fans for photos as they made their way toward the show.

Terry Crewsgave fans a show on the carpet, too, when he danced his way across the fan walk.