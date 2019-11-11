Talk about getting the red carpet treatment!

E! partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help make 18-year-old Mallory's wish of attending the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards come true.

"I'm just excited to meet all the celebrities and go the red carpet," she shared. "Thank you E! for making my wish come true."

The Michigan native joined the stars as she walked down the red carpet and posed for photographers before heading inside for the PCAs ceremony on Sunday night.

Mallory, who suffers from a severe gastrointestinal disorder, was all smiles as she made her way into the show which celebrated the year's best in movies, music, television and pop culture.

The teen even meet Bachelor nation favorites, Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, Becca Tilley and Tyler Cameron as well as YouTube star David Dobrik as she made her red carpet debut at one of Hollywood's biggest nights.

Mallory, whose favorite celebrities include Milly Bobby Brown and Ariana Grande, rocked a gorgeous green gown and was accompanied by her family for her special night at the People's Choice Awards.