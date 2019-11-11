by emily belfiore | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 8:41 AM
Is there anything that Hannah Browndoesn't look good in?
On Sunday, the Bachelorette alum stunned at the 2019 People's Choice Awards in a burgundy gown from Hamel by Melina Harris, a look her stylist Sonia Young called "playful and sexy." Featuring a head-turning cut-out and a body-hugging silhouette, the Dancing With the Stars contestant brought the heat to the PCAs red carpet. Brown paired the bold dress with Aleví heels and tons of sparkly jewels from Kallati.
Speaking to E! News exclusively, Young explained how the look came together and how she and Brown knew she had to say yes to this dress. "We wanted a different vibe from Bachelorette Hannah to Hannah Brown now," she explained. "This was a perfect mix of playful and sexy."
For Young, her favorite parts about the dress were its trendy detailing and mermaid shape.
"I love how edgy this look is for Hannah," she raved. "Each time we are stepping out on the carpet we are redefining the comfort zone. Her body is incredible and this dress really highlights that."
As for her glam, Brown's makeup artist Ashley Donovan created a natural bronzed glow to compliment her gown. "To keep a balance with her showstopper of a dress, I wanted her makeup to be effortlessly sexy," Donovan told E! News. "Focusing on luminous supermodel skin and golden bronze tones with a touch of color on cheeks and lips, I hoped to create an outer glow that channeled Hannah's radiant inner glow."
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
After prepping the skin with Skyn Iceland's Brightening Eye Serum, Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, Icelandic Youth Serum and Antidote Cooling Lotion, she went in with Armani's Luminous Silk Foundation and Benefit Cosmetics' Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer to brighten the under-eyes. Then, she contoured with Fenty Beauty by Rihanna's Match Stix in Mocha and NARS' Laguna Bronzer.
Giving her cheeks a perfect flush with NARS' cult-favorite Orgasm Cream Blush Stick, Donovan then added some glow with a shimmering combo of Laura Mercier's Secret Brightening Powder and GlamGlow's GlowPowder Glow Palette. To keep it all locked in, the makeup pro used Thrive Causemetics' Soft Focus Setting Powder.
Now for the fun part: The eyes. Donovan used MAC Cosmetics' Paint Pot in Indianwood to create Brown's gorgeous smoky eye, recruiting Kevyn Aucoin's Basic Brown Eyeliner to widen her shape. Makeup Revolution's Don't Hold Back Cheek Kit was also used as eyeshadow, as well as Lime Crime's Bushy Brow Gel in the shade Dirty Blonde to keep her brows in place.
For camera-ready lashes, Donovan opted for Ardell's Pre-Cut Demi Wispies and finished the eye look with NARS Climax Mascara. She tied the look together with a sweep of NARS' Audacious Lipstick in Barbara and Buxom Cosmetics' Plumpline Lip Liner in the shade Hush Hush.
In addition to being one of the night's best-dressed celebrities, Brown also took home the award for The Competition Contestant of 2019—a category that was filled with Bachelor alums. She beat out both her exes Colton Underwoodand Tyler Cameron.
In her acceptance speech, she thanked her fans for letting her be herself. "Everyone has supported and loved me through this crazy, amazing year. Like, how is this happening to me? I was just a girl from Alabama, but thank you for allowing me to be that girl from Alabama and to shine my light."
In fact, while on the PCA's red carpet, she told E!'s Jason Kennedy that the support comes at the, uh, most interesting of times.
"I'll be in the bathroom and somebody will be like, 'Hey...Omg I thought I knew you. But I do know you,'" she shared. "I love that because they think I'm their friend. I'm like, 'Well, you kinda do know me.'"
