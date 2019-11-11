MONDAY
NOV. 11

People's Choice Awards 2019 White Statement Dress Trend: Get the Look

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 3:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
White Statement Dress, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

One thing is for certain: The stars brought eleganza to the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, and their red carpet looks were sensational. From sequins studded pantsuits to metallic pink frocks, the glitz and glam was aplenty. One of the night's biggest trends? Showstopping, jaw-dropping white statement dresses.

When we weren't obsessing over the modern-meets-matte orange-red lipstick trend on young Hollywood's hottest, we were gushing over the sea of gorgeous shoulder-baring silhouettes in winter white on a multitude of A-listers. From ruched details to plunging necklines to puffy sleeves, we can't get enough.

Wondering if you can channel your inner romantic and rock this look IRL? Duh! From poplin wrap tops, to V-neck gowns, to playful jumpsuits, we've handpicked white statement stunner pieces that will wow the crowds at your next holiday office party.

Here are ten of our favorites below.

Read

How to Work the People's Choice Awards 2019 Orange-Red Lip Trend IRL

Forever 21 Puff-Sleeve Poplin Wrap Top

This crisp poplin top has a wrap construction with self-tie closure, gathered fabric that forms short puff sleeves and a curved hem.

PCAs White Statement Dress Trend
$25 Forever 21
Parker Black Roxanne Gown

Showcase your elegant side (with a little bit of party!) in this strapless satin gown with romantic train.

PCAs White Statement Dress Trend
$388 Revolve
Nasty Gal Soft Talk Satin Crop Top

Go soft. This top comes in satin and features a cropped silhouette, V-neckline and ruched detailing at sleeves.

PCAs White Statement Dress Trend
$56
$23 Nasty Gal
Betsey & Adam Drape Back Scuba Crepe Cocktail Dress

Beguile from every angle in this cocktail sheath shaped with a ruched front and smooth back draped from shoulder to shoulder with the swath of sleeves.

PCAs White Statement Dress Trend
$199 Nordstrom
Reformation Framboise Off the Shoulder Top

This lightweight linen top is styled in a shoulder-baring silhouette with perfectly puffed sleeves and a sweetly smocked back.

PCAs White Statement Dress Trend
$148 Nordstrom
Vince Camuto Tie Front Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Crisp crepe gives flattering flow to this wide-leg jumpsuit tailored with darts and a tied waist for a flattering fit.

PCAs White Statement Dress Trend
$99 Nordstrom
Superdown Jenna One Shoulder Dress

Keep it flirty and fun in this one shouldered mini dress in wedding white.

PCAs White Statement Dress Trend
$66 Revolve
Asos Design wrap front jumpsuit with shoulder pad detail

This all-in-one showstopper has it all: V-neck, shoulder-pads, wrap front, and a tie waist. What's more to love?

PCAs White Statement Dress Trend
$76 ASOS
Claudette Ruffled Tunic

With feminine flutters and a subtle metallic finish, this tunic is a trendy and versatile styling option for cooler days and evenings.

PCAs White Statement Dress Trend
$130 Anthropologie
Saylor Janae Jumpsuit

The sleek lines of this tailored jumpsuit gain a playful edge thanks to the floaty feathers that adorn its strapless bodice.

PCAs White Statement Dress Trend
$295 Anthropologie

Shop these holiday dresses under $50!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , 2019 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , Gwen Stefani , Jana Kramer , Kandi Burruss , Lisa Rinna , Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.