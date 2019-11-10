Sometimes some of the funniest things to happen don't even take place on the main stage—and the 2019 People's Choice Awards were no exception.

At the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. there were plenty of laughs from the audience and the stars in attendance. Whether it be because of Adam Sandler's hilarious speech for the Icon Jennifer Aniston, or because Noah Centineo walked onstage in crutches, there was nothing but laughs.

Moreover, there were no sore losers in the house tonight! It seems like everyone was so pleased with simply being nominated, there was no need for sour looks and grim faces. In fact, it almost seemed like Tyler Cameron was happy for fellow nominee and ex Hannah Brown. Plus, the Vanderpump Rules cast even made a toast after losing the Reality Show of 2019.

In short, the 2019 People's Choice Awards is where the party is taking place.