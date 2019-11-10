MONDAY
NOV. 11

The 6 Best Audience Reactions From the 2019 People's Choice Awards

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 8:36 PM

Sometimes some of the funniest things to happen don't even take place on the main stage—and the 2019 People's Choice Awards were no exception. 

At the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. there were plenty of laughs from the audience and the stars in attendance. Whether it be because of Adam Sandler's hilarious speech for the Icon Jennifer Aniston, or because Noah Centineo walked onstage in crutches, there was nothing but laughs.

Moreover, there were no sore losers in the house tonight! It seems like everyone was so pleased with simply being nominated, there was no need for sour looks and grim faces. In fact, it almost seemed like Tyler Cameron was happy for fellow nominee and ex Hannah Brown. Plus, the Vanderpump Rules cast even made a toast after losing the Reality Show of 2019. 

In short, the 2019 People's Choice Awards is where the party is taking place. 

People's Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

To see the funniest, best, most candid moments of the night, check out the gallery below!

David Spade, 2019 People's Choice Awards

E!

David Spade

David Spade is us when we saw Noah Centineo hobble onto the stage on crutches.

PCAs reactions

E!

Jennifer Aniston

As always, Adam Sandler has the crowd in stitches with his speech for his best friend.

PCAs reactions

E!

Pink

When it comes to Willow Sage Hart, her eyes are all on the sweets, even if her mom is receiving an award at the PCAs.

PCAs reactions

E!

Vanderpump Rules

Poor losers who? The Vanderpump Rules cast gives a toast to the Kardashians after losing to the reality family dynasty.

PCAs reactions

E!

Tyler Cameron

Hannah Brown will always have a cheerleader in Bachelorette ex Tyler Cameron.

PCAs reactions

E!

Zendaya

This look from the Euphoria star is a masterclass in how to smize.

