We were rooting for Alessia Cara, and she didn't let us down.

The 23 year-old Grammy winner took the stage at the E! People's Choice Awards to perform "Rooting For You," the bouncy hit she released back in August.

She kept is casual in a whole bunch of denim (seriously, so much jealousy-inducing denim) and even treated the audience to a chill sax solo, courtesy of her band, and she got some viewers up out of their seats and dancing in the aisles.