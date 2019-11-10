by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 6:58 PM
David Spade, meet Noah Centineo and his newly replaced knee.
If you're among Noah's 17.3 million Instagram followers, you'll know exactly why the star used a crutch to accept the 2019 People's Choice Award for Comedy Movie Star. Well, from the looks of David's reaction to seeing Noah hop toward the stage, he must not regularly keep up with the internet's self-proclaimed boyfriend. How dare you, David?!
The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star is still recovering from knee replacement surgery, which he underwent after a basketball injury. He's documented the entire experience on social media, even going as far to share videos of himself showering with a cast on. Yes, the entire experience.
Needless to say, David's got a lot of catching up to do.
Category presenter Sarah Hyland helped Noah make it to the podium, who then waxed poetic about his rise to stardom.
E!
"I just want to say thank you everyone at home. You are the reason I'm on this stage. You are the reason I get to do what I'm passionate about. You are the reason that I have a platform that I can help hopefully make the world a better place. And before I go I just want to say, it matters not what you've done but what you do with what you've done for others," The Perfect Date actor shared.
*Cue David Spade's confused face*
Watch the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., only on E!
