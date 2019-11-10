by Jess Cohen | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 6:53 PM
Congratulations to Keeping Up With the Kardashians!
The series just won the award for The Reality Show of 2019 at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards!
In order to win the award, the show beat out other beloved series such as Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Queer Eye, Bachelor in Paradise, Vanderpump Rules, and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner were there to accept the award on behalf of the KUWTK squad, taking to the stage on Sunday. During their speech, Kim thanked the fans for being there over the years, "Wow! Thank you guys so much, this means so much, 'cause you guys, the fans, voted for this and this means everything to us. You guys have been there for us for 18 seasons, we're almost done with season 18. You've seen so many evolutions and growth and transformations from all of us, personally, professionally, and we're just so glad that we're still entertaining, 18 seasons later, so thank you."
Khloe also took home the Reality Star of 2019 award at the show!
Kim tweeted about attending the award show earlier in the day on Sunday.
"Happy Sunday! I'm getting ready for the People's Choice Awards, what look should I do tonight?" Kim asked her fans on social media.
She later shared that she would be attending the ceremony with sisters Khloe and Kourtney, as well as their mom, Kris.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
It's been a star-studded show so far, Gwen Stefani just received the Fashion Icon Award! And many exciting moments are still to come, Jennifer Aniston will be honored with the People's Icon Award during the ceremony. Plus, Pink will take home the People's Champion Award.
Be sure to keep watching for more must-see moments!
Watch the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., only on E!
