Nov. 10, 2019
While we wish we could truly keep up with the Kardashians, it's impossible when their style and business savvy is so ahead of the game!
Some of the famous family turned heads at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards when Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner were captured on the red carpet and enjoying the show wearing striking ensembles.
E! News' Giuliana Rancic stopped the four on the red carpet to chat about their outfits, new fragrance and all about their fans.
Kim stunned in a vintage Versace snakeskin gown that she paired with strappy Manolo Blahnik heels and her own SKIMS high-waisted bonded short solutionwear. She shared how she appreciated her fans, "followed us on all our life journeys," including the SKIMS founder's emphasis on, "Getting so involved in justice reform."
Khloe, who brought her A-game with a Laquan Smith number, also talked about the trio's new fragrances, their first collaboration together since their line for Sears.
"Kim made me put on a brown wig for this campaign, so we really took it back OG style," Khloe shared.
"That's what was so much fun was seeing the campaign pics, being on set, it was like old times," Kim added.
Kourtney let fans know that "you can only get [the fragrances] at KKWFragrance.com" while stunning in a crystal-encrusted two-piece suit set.
We can't forget matriarch Kris, either, who looked amazing and nearly teared up about her 65th birthday, where Kim had rented out their childhood home to have an intimate lunch at.
"It was incredible, I think I cried for four hours," Kris admitted. "It was just one of the best surprises and just such a great memory for all of us. It just meant so much to go back and see what it's like where they grew up and where I spent 15 years of my life."
Kris then went on to thank the fans, "From the bottom of our hearts for watching all these years…and becoming emotionally invested in all the things we do in our lives."
The family wasn't just there to stun in their gowns, though! Keeping Up with the Kardashians is nominated for The Reality Show of 2019, with a few of the members of the crew getting their own nods as well.
Khloe and Kylie Jenner are vying for The Reality Star of 2019 with Kim up for both The Social Celebrity of 2019 and The Style Star of 2019.
Last year, the show won The Reality Show of 2018 and Khloe brought home the hardware for The Reality TV Star.
