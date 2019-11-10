by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 6:40 PM
The people have chosen their Drama Movie Star of 2019!
All of these performers gave noteworthy dramatic performances this year, but only one could be named the Drama Movie Star of 2019.
On Sunday, while onstage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica for the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, presenter Karen Gillan announced that Cole Sprouse would be going home with the honor.
While Sprouse's performance in Five Feet Apart was certainly a memorable one, he wasn't exactly a shoo-in to take a home the PCAs trophy.
In fact, there were several notable names nominated in this category, including Rocketman's Taron Egerton, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile's Zac Efron, Us' Lupita Nyong'o, Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood's Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood's Brad Pitt, Glass' Sarah Paulson and Glass' Samuel L. Jackson.
Thus, it was simply hilarious when Sprouse joked about beating out some of his A-list peers.
"To some of the other newcomers in this category, specifically DiCaprio and Pitt, just keep your heads up," the Riverdale actor quipped. "Don't let this dishearten you. You guys are going to be here one day. The three of us, we've had this competition for a long time. But, apparently, this is my year."
All jokes aside, Sprouse was proud to accept the award as his film, Five Feet Apart, brought attention to cystic fibrosis.
"It's a really underrepresented disease and, thanks to all you guys who came out and watched it, I think it hit its mark and we really hit our goal," the former Disney Channel star added.
Not only did Sprouse thank the fans for "making this a reality," but he also gave a shout to his Five Feet Apart family, including Haley Lu Richardson, Cathy Schulman, Justin Baldoni and Claire Forlani.
"Thank you guys for the People's Choice," the 27-year-old actor concluded.
Sprouse was also named the Male TV Star of 2019 for his work on The CW's Riverdale.
To see all the winners from tonight's show, click here!
Watch the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., only on E!
