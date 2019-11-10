by Natalie Finn | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 6:32 PM
Noah Centineo, you're funny.
"I guess I'm funny, I didn't know that," the Internet's boyfriend said earnestly after making his way on stage—no easy feat, as he's still on a crutch after undergoing knee surgery to fix a basketball injury and David Spade was busy going viral by shooting him a lascivious look—at the 2019 People's Choice Awards, where he was named Comedy Movie Star of the year.
Much to his apparent surprise.
"Thank you, this never gets easier, anyone watching at home," the star of the Netflix sensation The Perfect Date said. "It's always so nerve-wracking, you're like, 'Uhhh, oh my god, people! And I've got to talk and I've got to say things!' Cole killed it," he added, referring to Cole Sprouse's pitch-perfect speech for Drama Movie Star of 2019, in which he basically told fellow nominees Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio to hang in there, their day will come.
And while he was being celebrated for his comedic timing in his breakout movie, Centineo took the moment to send a heartfelt message.
After thanking everyone close to him who helped him get to where he is, he made sure to say thank you to "everyone at home."
"You are the reason I'm on this stage, you are the reason I get to do what I am passionate about," he said. "You are the reason that I have a platform that I can help hopefully make the world a bit of a better place."
"And before I go I just want to say, it matters not what you've done, but what you do with what you've done for others, thank you."
Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Well no wonder everyone fancies him—he's a stud with a soul.
Meanwhile, the stiff competition in his category this year included Kevin Hart in The Upside, the long-awaited American take on the critically acclaimed French comedy The Intouchables; Ali Wong in the sleeper Netflix hit Always Be My Maybe; Mindy Kaling, who also wrote Late Night; the reliably funny Adam Sandlerfor Netflix's Murder Mystery; Dwayne Johnson in the based-on-a-true-story indie charmer Fighting With My Family; and Isn't It Romantic co-stars Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth
Watch the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., only on E!
