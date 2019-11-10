MONDAY
All the Details on Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian's 2019 People's Choice Awards Looks

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 6:28 PM

Shine bright like a diamond!

Kim KardashianKourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are positively glowing on the 2019 People's Choice Awards red carpet. Of course, this is nothing new for the three sisters, as well as their mom Kris Jenner, but it seems that Kim's new fragrance from KKW Fragrances is giving them an added boost. On the red carpet, they credited the Diamond collection for creating that glow. 

Plus, they had the added help from Kim's glamorous beauty team, featuring Mario Dedidavonic and Chris Appleton. Together, the team created Kim's very '90s-esque makeup look and her long brown waves.

Likewise, Khloe sported the long brown tendrils that compliment her body-con dress.

And Kourtney went for a very understated, but elegant look with her dark smoky-eye and slicked back pony. 

To see all of the small, but important, details that went into creating the Kardashians' red carpet looks, check out the gallery below!

Kim Kardashian West, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Vintage Vixen

Kim is pulling out all the stops in this vintage dress from Versace.

Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Keeping It Together

As always, Kim is wearing her trusted shapewear, Skims, on the 2019 PCAs red carpet.

Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Green With Envy

The aspiring lawyer has all the heads turning in this beautiful, figure-hugging green dress from the Italian label.

Kim Kardashian, Instagram, PCAs

Instagram

Choices, Choices, Choices

A girl can never have enough shoes.

Khloé Kardashian, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

You Go, KoKo

Khloe is turning up the heat with this sexy dress and thigh-high slit.

Kourtney Kardashian, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Girl Boss

Kourtney is giving us CEO vibes in this bejeweled pinstripe suit.

Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram

Smells Like Boss Spirit

The Poosh master is sugar, spice and everything nice thanks to Kim's Diamonds fragrance

Watch the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., only on E!

