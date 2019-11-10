She may not have superpowers like Spider-Man, but Zendaya just caught an award for The Female Movie Star of 2019 in her web!

The actress took home the award at tonight's 2019 E! People's Choice Awards for her portrayal as MJ in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

With a competitive field—the performer was facing off against Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Aniston, Lupita N'yongo, Tessa Thompson and Millie Bobbiy Brown—it's a huge win that the star's fans showed up the most to make sure she went home with the trophy!

The star took the stage wearing a stunning black gown and addressed fans saying,"Wow thank you so much. This means the world to me."

"Spider-Man, the first one, was my very first big movie," she continued. "I feel so absolutely honored to be part of this world and thank you for allowing me to be your MJ. I'm completely honored and I hope to continue to make you all very, very proud."

While we are thrilled for the celeb, the party doesn't stop here!