Gwen Stefani is making a fashion statement... quite literally!
The 50-year-old singer stopped traffic and made heads turn with her dramatic fashion lewk at the 2019 People's Choice Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles. However, fans of the legendary star weren't too surprised that she went for a bold ensemble, considering she's this year's Fashion Icon winner.
And from the special details on her angelic gown, it's clear she's celebrating her major award tonight. Slipping into a white Vera Wang strapless gown, Stefani made her design stand-out by adding a fun message on the long train of her dress. "Fashion icon," were the words written in black. Along with that fun little detail, her fashion number also featured a larger-than-life black bow that hugged her waist and billowing ruffles.
She made her outfit more gasp-worthy by pairing her bold piece with black thigh-high boots, fishnets and long black gloves.
Gwen certainly dressed to impress at the star-studded event.
Even her glam was on-point, as she donned nude lipstick, a dramatic cat-eye and flirty false lashes. Her hair was styled slick-straight and parted to the side.
Of her award tonight, Gwen told E! News it was "an incredible honor."
"It's an incredible honor to receive this year's Fashion Icon Award at the E!'s People's Choice Awards," she shared. "As an artist, musician and entrepreneur, fashion has always served as a creative outlet for me to express my personality and music. I am so grateful to receive this award and continue to be inspired by those who stand apart and embrace their unique style and individuality."
"Honestly, it's bizarre, it's crazy! It makes me think back to Anaheim and just looking through Vogue magazine and thinking, 'Oh, those girls, that's not real. I'll never get my hands on those clothes," she continued. "I'm just going to go to the thrift store and make my own."
But look at her now! She's slaying the fashion game, one carpet at a time.
