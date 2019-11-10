MONDAY
KJ Apa Confesses to Reading Fan Messages at the 2019 People's Choice Awards! But Does He Respond?

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 5:49 PM

Surprise, KJ Apa!

On Sunday, the Riverdale actor hit the red carpet at the E! People's Choice Awards and was surprised with a very special FaceTime. Thanks to E!'s own Jason Kennedy, fellow Riverdale star Charles Melton was able to join in on the PCAs fun via a video call.

"KJ does not know this is happening, but Charles Melton [is] joining us on FaceTime," Kennedy revealed to a shocked Apa during an exclusive chat. "Charles, we can't really hear you, but we just wanted to say hello."

Per Apa, Melton was unable to join his co-stars at the big awards show as he's currently filming a movie in Louisiana.

"I was supposed to be over their visiting him at the moment," the 22-year-old actor admitted. "Yes, well you know, I got other things to take care of. Bye, bro. Love you!

This isn't the first time that Melton has surprised a co-star at the People's Choice Awards. In fact, last year, Melton surprised girlfriend and co-star Camila Mendes with a sweet video message.

We can't say we're entirely shocked that Melton chose to surprise Apa as the duo are good friends. Case in point: the close pals wore matching leopard-print unitards for Halloween last year.

Yet, as the People's Choice Awards nominee told Kennedy, that was their "only option." Iconic, nonetheless.

"I think we're really lucky in a lot of ways, because everyone literally gets along with each other really well," Apa further gushed about his Riverdale family. "We honestly spend way too much time with each other. But, at the end of the day, that's great. Everyone's got each other's backs."

KJ Apa, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Of course, this doesn't rule out the occasional roasting. As Kennedy mentioned, Mark Consuelos has claimed that Apa gets the most fan DMs, a notion the A Dog's Purpose star has since refuted.

"He gets a lot of DMs himself," Apa quipped. "Yeah, Mark. Geez. Trying to get me in trouble."

But don't fret, Riverdale fans. Apa went on to admit that he does read fan DMs.

"Yeah, I mean, I read them. Do I respond? You do the math," Apa coyly concluded.

For the New Zealand-born actor's full interview, be sure to watch the clip above!

Watch the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., only on E!

