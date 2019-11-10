Alessia Cara is ready to bring the PCAs house down!

E! News just caught up with the Grammy-winning singer on the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards red carpet before she takes the stage for a stellar performance. Despite years of being in the business, the 23-year-old "Scars to Your Beautiful" singer told Jason Kennedy she isn't immune to getting the jitters.

"I still get nervous every time," Alessia admitted of performing. "When we did rehearsals they have the cards of who is going to be sitting where and seeing all these people that I look up to like Jennifer Aniston is right there and Robert Downey Jr. and all of these crazy legends and I'm just performing up there. I'm so nervous, I'm very scared. I mean, Pink is right there too! People I've looked up to. So very nerve-wracking but exciting.

Alessia says the famous faces in the audience definitely put her more on edge than her typical touring shows.