It's all about the star power at tonight's 2019 E! People's Choice Awards!

This is the second year we're rolling out the carpet for the hottest celebs in music, movies, TV and pop culture on E!.

For this year's live telecast, the star-studded line up of presenters includes Modern Family's Sarah Hyland, Riverdale's KJ Apa and comedian David Spade.

Also attending the PCAs will be icons like Jennifer Aniston, Gwen Stefani and Pink who will receive the People's Icon, Fashion Icon and People's Champion awards respectively.

And as if that wasn't enough to look forward to, Grammy winner Alessia Cara and nominee Kelsea Ballerini will be taking the stage to get us singing and dancing the night away!