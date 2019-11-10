MONDAY
NOV. 11

People's Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

It's all about the star power at tonight's 2019 E! People's Choice Awards!

This is the second year we're rolling out the carpet for the hottest celebs in music, movies, TV and pop culture on E!.

For this year's live telecast, the star-studded line up of presenters includes Modern Family's Sarah Hyland, Riverdale's KJ Apa and comedian David Spade.

Also attending the PCAs will be icons like Jennifer Aniston, Gwen Stefani and Pink who will receive the People's Icon, Fashion Icon and People's Champion awards respectively.

And as if that wasn't enough to look forward to, Grammy winner Alessia Cara and nominee Kelsea Ballerini will be taking the stage to get us singing and dancing the night away!

Photos

People's Choice Awards 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

Make sure you follow E! News on air and online to keep up with these star's arrivals and tune in to watch the PCAs ceremony unfold at 9 p.m.

But while we're still waiting for the biggest party of the season to begin, check out our break down of this year's red carpet looks below.

Hannah Brown, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Hannah Brown

   

Lucy Hale, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Lucy Hale

      

Pink, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Pink

     

T-Pain, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

T-Pain

   

Cassie Randolph, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Cassie Randolph

    

Anne Winters, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Anne Winters

    

David Spade, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

David Spade

    

Jacqueline Toboni, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Jacqueline Toboni

    

Bellamy Young, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Bellamy Young

     

Gwen Stefani, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Gwen Stefani

In Vera Wang 

Karamo Brown, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Karamo Brown

In Brooks Brothers with J Gerard Couture harness and Ovation Riding Boots

Kandi Burruss, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Kandi Burruss

   

Jimmy Fallon, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Jimmy Fallon

     

Kat Dennings, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Kat Dennings

In Maticevski

Coco Gauff, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Coco Gauff

    

Caleb McLaughlin, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Caleb McLaughlin

     

Kate Maloney, 2019 E! Peoples Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Vanderpump Cast

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Katie Maloney-Schwartz

   

Tom Schwartz, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Tom Schwartz

   

Alessia Cara, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Alessia Cara

   

Rickey Thompson, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Rickey Thompson

    

Stephanie Beatriz, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Stephanie Beatriz

    

Noah Schnapp, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Noah Schnapp

    

Yuna, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Yuna

    

Ben Lewis, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Ben Lewis

    

Terry Crews, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Terry Crews

     

Luis Gerardo Mendez, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Luis Gerardo Mendez

    

Colleen Ballinger, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Colleen Ballinger

    

Cole Sprouse, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Cole Sprouse

    

Tom Payne, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Tom Payne

    

Zendaya, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Zendaya

In Christopher Esber 

Dylan Arnold, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Dylan Arnold

    

Hunter King, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Hunter King

    

Asante Blackk, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Asante Blackk

     

Joey King, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Joey King

    

Jeremy Scott, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Jeremy Scott

     

Lisa Rinna, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Lisa Rinna

   

Jacob Tremblay, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Jacob Tremblay

   

Sarah Hyland, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Sarah Hyland

In Fausto Puglisi 

Brittany Snow, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Brittany Snow

In Temperley London 

Kyle Richards, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Kyle Richards

    

KJ Apa, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

KJ Apa

    

Katherine McNamara, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Katherine McNamara

In Azzaro Couture

Dorit Kemsley, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Dorit Kemsley

In Versace

Teddi Jo Mellencamp, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Teddi Mellencamp

    

Kelsea Ballerini, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Kelsea Ballerini

In Raisa Vanessa

D'Arcy Carden, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

D'Arcy Carden

    

Scheana Shay, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Scheana Marie

        

Jeannie Mai, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Jeannie Mai

    

