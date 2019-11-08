If there is one celeb who just may be "Perfect," it's Pink!

The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards are in just a few days and one of the moments we can't wait to see is watching the singer accept the People's Champion award, honoring all of her philanthropic work with organizations like Make-a-Wish and Planned Parenthood.

In the third installment of the "PCA Confidential: Icons" series above, E! News correspondents and fans weighed in on why there was no better choice for the honor than the "Get The Party Started" artist.

"First and foremost when we talk about Pink, we always see these crazy acrobatic moves, the most intense performances," Jason Kennedy started. "But, on the other side of that...Pink's gonna stand up for us! Pink's gonna be that voice that we need."

"One of the things that endears Pink to her fans or people in general is all the charitable work she does," Will Marfuggi explained. "You see somebody out there giving back, working with causes in a very real way, is really admirable."