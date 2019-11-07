Congratulations on your People's Choice Award! How did you feel when you heard the news?

I was really overwhelmed with joy and excitement. I thought, how crazy would it have been if someone had told me this would happen when I started out? I was over the moon.

What's your tip on the most Instagrammable spots in LA?

I've actually only been once and it was for half a day. But I went straight to Catch for dinner, and a lot of people seem to take Instagram photos there. This time I'll be in LA for about five days, so I can do it properly.

When did you first start out on social media?

I was around 14-15 years old and I had a blog on Tumblr. I used to come home from school and I'd sit on my computer for literally hours, and my mum would be like, ‘Go outside!' and I'd be like, ‘I'm on my blog!' I've always loved it, but I never considered that I could have a career out of it.