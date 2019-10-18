MONDAY
NOV. 11

Jennifer Aniston's Best Looks Ever

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Fri., Oct. 18, 2019 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Since Friends debut back in 1994, people have taken notice of Jennifer Aniston's style.

The 50-year-old actress, who will receive the People's Icon of 2019 Award at the E! People's Choice Awards, continues to be a trendsetter whenever she steps out for a red carpet event.

From rocking little black dresses to gorgeous designer gowns, there is no denying that the California native always looks phenomenal. Who can forget her beachy hairdo and burgundy gown with gold beading at the 1999 Emmy Awards? Or when she shocked us all by rocking a red Valentino gown at the 2013 Oscars?

We can hardly wait to see what the Cake star chooses to wear to this year's People's Choice Awards but in the meantime, be sure to check out all of her most iconic looks below.

Aniston is not only receiving the People's Icon of 2019 award during this year's PCAs ceremony, she could also take home the trophy for The Female Movie Star of 2019 for her role in Murder Mystery.

Photos

Jennifer Aniston's Best Looks

The Netflix movie is also up for The Comedy Movie of 2019 while Aniston's co-star, Adam Sandler, scored his own nominations for The Male Movie Star of 2019 and The Comedy Movie Star of 2019.

Don't miss the People's Choice Awards airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Watch the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., only on E!

Jennifer Aniston

MOVI Inc.

White Hot

Jennifer Aniston stepped out in a white slip dress for an Aveeno panel discussion in Los Angeles in Oct. 2019.

Jennifer Aniston, Emmys, 2000

David Keeler/Online USA

Red Hot

Jen's 2000 Emmys dress was instantly iconic. The simple red Prada dress paired with a mini purse was perfection that stands the test of time.

Jennifer Aniston

V E Anderson/WireImage

Simply Stunning

The 50-year-old performer looked beautiful in a black short-sleeve shirt and matching pants at the press conference for her Apple TV series, The Morning Show.

Article continues below

Jennifer Aniston

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Oh So Chic

The Friends actress struck a pose at the photo call for Netflix's Murder Mystery in June 2019.

Jennifer Aniston, Emmys 2004

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Grecian Goddess

Aniston stunned at the 2004 Emmys in a Grecian strapless column dress with intricate gold beading by Chanel.

Jennifer Aniston

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The Perfect Little Black Dress

The actress stunned in this mini leather number by Celine while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Murder Mystery.

Article continues below

Jennifer Aniston

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Glitz & Glamour

The California native rocked a black sequined mini dress to walk the red carpet at the premiere of Dumplin' in Oct. 2018.

Jennifer Aniston

Vera Anderson/WireImage

Keepin' It Casual

Aniston looked effortless chic in jeans and a black button up shirt at the Dumplin' press conference in Beverly Hills.

Jennifer Aniston, Emmys, 1999

Ron Galella, Ltd./Wireimage

Golden Girl

We don't know what's more memorable: Jen's beachy locks at the 1999 Emmy Awards or her burgundy and gold gown that perfectly complimented her SoCal tan.

Article continues below

Jennifer Aniston, 2018 InStyle Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Beautiful in Black

The Murder Mystery star kept it simple in a black gown at the 2018 InStyle Awards in Los Angeles.

ESC: Best Dressed, Jennifer Aniston

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Modern Woman

The Emmy winner stunned in a black tuxedo jacket and matching high-waisted pants at a Chanel Dinner benefiting the Natural Resources Defense Council in Malibu.

Jennifer Aniston, WE Day

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Divine in Denim

The Horrible Bosses performer looked beautiful in jeans and black blazer for her appearance at We Day in 2018.

Article continues below

Jennifer Aniston

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Red Carpet Ready

So gorgeous! Aniston stopped for photos in a black floor-length gown at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney in June 2018.

Jennifer Aniston

Pressphotobank/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Patterned Perfection

The fashion icon wore a floral midi dress by Proenza Schouler for Jason Bateman's Hollywood Star Ceremony in July 2017.

Jennifer Aniston

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Leather Lady

The Cake star chose a one shoulder leather mini dress by Brandon Maxwell for her night out at The Leftovers Season 3 premiere in 2017.

Article continues below

Jennifer Aniston

Louis Vuitton

Gorgeous Girl

The Golden Globe winner made a statement in black pants suit and leather corset at a Louis Vuitton dinner in 2017.

Jennifer Aniston, Vanity Fair Oscar Party

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Sparkling Star

Aniston was a showstopper in a black sequin gown by Versace at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Jennifer Aniston

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

All Smiles

The Hollywood star posed in a Valentino metallic dress at the Storks premiere in Los Angeles.

Article continues below

Jennifer Aniston

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Holiday Spirit

Roberto Cavalli has never looked better than it does on Aniston.

Jennifer Aniston

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jaw-Dropping Jumpsuit

Aniston looked gorgeous in this jet black Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit at the Office Christmas Party movie premiere. 

Jennifer Aniston

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Giffoni Film Festival

Red and Ruffles

Talk about a statement! Jen looked radiant in a ruffly Tibi Estrella dress with bright red heels at the Giffoni Film Festival. 

Article continues below

Jennifer Aniston

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Legs for Days

The Friends star served us some leg in this breathtaking Anthony Vaccarello number at the Mother's Day premiere in Los Angeles. 

Jennifer Aniston, Zoolander 2 NY Premiere

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Burgundy Beauty

Jen kept it classic ahead of the Zoolander 2 premiere in New York City.

Jennifer Aniston, SAG Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Smoldering Star

Wowza! The Cake star was ultra-fierce in a vintage John Galliano gown at the 2015 SAG Awards.

Article continues below

Jennifer Aniston, Critics Choice Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Red Carpet Ready

Aniston was all smiles in a gray Saint Laurent gown at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards.

Jennifer Aniston

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Strut

The actress made her mark at the 29th American Cinematheque Award honoring her Morning Show co-star, Reese Witherspoon.

Jennifer Aniston

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Magnificent Mouret

Aniston wore a gorgeous Roland Mouret gown for the premiere of She's Funny That Way.

Article continues below

Jennifer Aniston, 2015 Academy Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

A-Plus

The Cake actress shut down the 2015 Oscars red carpet in this exquisite, sparkling Versace gown. 

Jennifer Aniston

Mark Davis/Getty Images

Jumpsuit Enthusiast

The Dumplin' actress looked sharp in a black belted jumpsuit with a keyhole neckline at the Santa Barbara Film Festival.

Jennifer Aniston, Critics' Choice Awards

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Drop It Low

Aniston flashed a glimpse of her décolletage in a burnt-orange Gucci suit at the 2015 Critics' Choice Awards.

Article continues below

Jennifer Aniston

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Piece of Cake

At the Cake Los Angeles premiere, she was simply stunning in Giambattista Valli.

Jennifer Aniston, Governors Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Governor's Awards

Aniston posed in a black lace dress at the Governor's Awards.

Jennifer Aniston

Munawar Hosain/startraksphoto.com

Gorgeous in Gray

The Los Angeles resident appeared in a gray mini dress at a press conference for Cake.

Article continues below

Jennifer Aniston

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Coral Chic

The Emmy winner arrived to another event promoting Cake in a coral Calvin Klein Collection number.

Jennifer Aniston

Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Color Block

She wore a Zuhair Murad dress to the premiere of Horrible Bosses 2 in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Aniston

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

London Calling

The actress attended the U.K. premiere of Horrible Bosses 2.

Article continues below

Jennifer Aniston

George Pimentel/WireImage

All Business

The star stepped out in a sleek mini dress that showed off her fit figure at a press conference in Toronto. Saint Laurent leather sandals completed her polished look. 

Jennifer Aniston

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Beautiful Blooms

Aniston selected a playful floral frock by Christian Dior and Casadei sandals for the We're the Millers premiere in London.

Jennifer Aniston

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Living Proof

A Gray Day

For the launching of Living Proof's Good Hair Day web series, Jen posed in a cute little Balenciaga flared dress.

Article continues below

Jennifer Aniston

J. Countess/WireImage

Something Blue

Jen doesn't look like she's feeling blue, but she stepped out wearing a blue, ruched Vivienne Westwood gown at the Life Of Crime premier. 

Jennifer Aniston

Luca Teuchmann/WireImage

The Queen

Jen stepped on the red carpet in an Alexander McQueen peplum with an Alexander McQueen corset triple-buckled waist belt for all-black, sleek look.

Jennifer Aniston

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Not So Peachy

Jen stepped out at the New York premiere of We're The Millers in a beautiful plum Burberry dress.

Article continues below

Jennifer Aniston

John Shearer/Invision/AP

Leg Love

The actress bared her gorgeous legs at the launch of Mandy Ingber's new book, Yogalosophy: 28 Days till the Ultimate Mind-Body Makeover, in a little black dress. 

Jennifer Aniston, Oscars 2013

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Red All Over

She presented at the 2013 Oscars alongside Channing Tatum, and Jen easily held her own against the Sexiest Man Alive in this Valentino.

Jennifer Aniston, People's Choice Awards

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for PCA

Lovely in Leather

The Wanderlust star posed with her award backstage at the 2013 People's Choice Awards, and we're seriously digging her cool Dior dress. 

Article continues below

Jennifer Aniston

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Classic Black and White

The stunning star wowed at the 26th Cinematheque Award Gala in head-to-toe Valentino. 

Jennifer Aniston

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for AFI

White Hot

The actress sizzled in a Burberry dress at the 40th AFI Life Achievement Awards honoring Shirley MacLaine. The sexy slit and plunging neckline add some serious sex appeal to the gorgeous gown. 

Jennifer Aniston

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Prints Charming

Aniston opted for a black and white Tom Ford number for the Wunderlust premiere. 

Article continues below

Photos

See More From Jennifer Aniston's Best Looks

Watch the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , 2019 People's Choice Awards , Celebrities , Awards , Red Carpet , Entertainment , Style Collective , Fashion , Jennifer Aniston , VG , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.