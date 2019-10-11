Gwen Stefani's aesthetic may have changed over the years but one thing's for certain: she's always looked stylish!

Stefani is this year's E! People's Choice Awards Fashion Icon Award recipient, an honor that celebrates celebrities whose fashion sensibilities are as iconic as they are. Last year, the inaugural award went to Victoria Beckham.

Stefani first became a star as the front woman of No Doubt, where we got to know the singer's enviable, cool-girl look that was punk and alternative. As the celeb came into her own as a solo artist, her style evolved with her, becoming more glam and high-fashion without ever losing her edgy roots. All along the way (minus two very brief stints with pink and blue hair), she's complemented her outfits with her signature platinum hair.

It's also no wonder that many of her most memorable outfits looked so good because, in many cases, she designed the pieces herself. The California native created L.A.M.B., her own fashion line, and has rocked her own label on countless red carpets.