by Stephanie Wenger | Thu., Oct. 10, 2019 6:00 AM
Gwen Stefani is never afraid to take a style risk which is one of the reasons why she will receive the Fashion Icon Award at this year's E! People's Choice Awards.
The Voice coach made waves in fashion as the lead singer of No Doubt in the '90s and since then, she has continued to bring her style A-game to every red carpet event she attends from the Met Gala to the Kids Choice Awards.
We love that the 50-year-old singer shows off her unique sense of style no matter the occasion. There is no denying that she always looks flawless!
In fact, people's love of her iconic style lead Stefani to create her own clothing line, L.A.M.B., which has shown at New York Fashion Week. The brand has proven its staying power as it celebrated its 15th anniversary this year!
Stefani's fashion instincts not only make her a highly-successful designer but also one of the best dressed celebs.
The "Hollaback Girl" performer has rocked everything from sexy mini dresses to elegant ball gowns on the red carpet. She has even given a nod to her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, with her country chic outfits. See all of her best looks below!
We can hardly wait for Stefani to receive her well-deserved Fashion Icon Award when the People's Choice Awards air live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images Getty Images for Fondation Prince Albert II
In Elie Saab
Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com
In Philipp Plein
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
In Moschino
Article continues below
Snorlax / MEGA
In a blush pink tulle dress with a green bow.
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
In Balmain
Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic
In a nude and silver fringe dress.
Article continues below
Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2018/FilmMagic for ACM
In a plunging mini red dress and black thigh-high boots
Rich Fury/Getty Images
In Schiaparelli
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
In a denim-on-denim look and black stilettos
Article continues below
JERRITT CLARK
In black and white polka dot dress
Gustavo Caballero/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp
In a gold ruffle-hem mini dress.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
In a bold print jacket, fishnets and thigh-high boots
Article continues below
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards
In Reem Acra
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
In Marchesa
Frazer Harrison/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp
In Falguni Shane Peacock
Article continues below
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
In a mesh top, army cargo pants and gold heels
Image Group LA /Disney Channel
In Olympia Le-Tan
Kevin Mazur/VF16/WireImage
In Yanina Couture
Article continues below
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
In a bright pink dress with a necktie
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
In Yousef Al-Jasmi
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for BeautyCon
In Fausto Puglisi
Article continues below
Robin Marchant/Getty Image
In Michelle Mason
Earl Gibson III/Getty Images
In Reem Acra
REX Shutterstock
In Christopher Kane
Article continues below
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MasterCard
In a printed blouse with a black skirt
Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
In Dolce & Gabbana
John Shearer/Invision for The Hollywood Reporter/AP Images
In Dolce & Gabbana
Article continues below
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS
In Atelier Versace
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MasterCard
In a steel-gray frock
Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images
In a leather jacket with printed pants
Article continues below
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
In Versace
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
In L.A.M.B. Couture
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
In Maison Martin Margiela
Article continues below
Donato Sardella/WireImage
In Calvin Klein's
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
In Stella McCartney
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
In L.A.M.B.
Article continues below
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
In L.A.M.B.
REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
In Prada
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
In L.A.M.B.
Article continues below
Getty Images
The singer sports a sexy, studious look at MTV's Total Request Live in 2006.
Getty Images
The singer looks lovely at BMG's post-Grammys party in 2001.
Getty Images
When she went through the knotted hairstyles phase...
Article continues below
Getty Images
The singer sports her signature look onstage.
Watch the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?