Kourtney Kardashian knows that it's all about the fans at the PCAs.

E! News exclusively caught up with the reality star at Create & Cultivate, a women's empowerment event, in San Francisco on Saturday where she dished about her lifestyle website, Poosh, and Keeping Up With Kardashians being nominated at E! People's Choice Awards.

"I'm so excited that we're nominated for People's Choice Award for, I believe, this is the second year in a row, we won last year which was really amazing. You know we love the people's support," the mother of three shared. "I think it really means a lot to be nominated so I know the whole family, we're really excited."

Keeping Up With Kardashians is once again up for The Reality Show of 2019 after winning the same category last year. Kourtney's sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, could also take home the prize for The Reality Star at this year's show.