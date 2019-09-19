Antoni Porowski is "so excited and honored" to be nominated at this year's E! People's Choice Awards.
The food and wine expert stopped by E! News' Daily Pop to talk about his New York Times best-selling cookbook and season 5 of his show, Queer Eye. He also dished about becoming a PCAs nominee.
"Perpetual state of overwhelmment. It's like one amazing thing that happens after the next and I'm just trying to remind myself to stay in the moment and appreciate all the blessings and the incredible things that are happening," Porowski exclusively shared. "It all moves so quickly that it makes it hard sometimes to like sit and breath and be like this incredible thing just happened."
That doesn't mean The Antoni in the Kitchen author isn't taking the time to celebrate with his castmates as viewers saw during the Daily Pop segment.
"So in that clip where we are all jumping up and down because we were so excited and honored to be nominated, the trailer was actually shaking while we were jumping up and down. I was not helping it by jumping up and down," he joked.
He and his co-star, Jonathan Van Ness, are both up for The Reality Star of 2019 at People's Choice Awards. The Netflix show is also up for The Reality Show and Bingeworthy Show.
The television personality claims that Van Ness has his vote.
"I'm voting for Jonathan. I'm Canadian. It's way too indulgent to vote for myself," he confirmed.
However, when asked by Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester if his castmate and friend would do the same for him, he wasn't so sure.
"That's a very good question. You've already managed to make me uncomfortable and I've been here for 60 seconds. Well played, well played," he teased.
Find out who takes home the prize for The Reality Star of 2019 when the People's Choice Awards air live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10 and check out E! News tonight for more exclusive celeb reactions from 2019 PCAs nominees.
