The E! People's Choice Awards are all about celebrating the best in movies, television, music and pop culture. So, it should come as no surprise that Game of Thrones, Ariana Grande and Avengers: Endgame top this year's PCAs nominations.

Game of Thrones might have been the most talked about television show of the year which earned the drama an incredible 8 nominations, the most of any program, at the People's Choice Awards. The HBO series is up for major awards including The Show, Drama Show and Bingeworthy Show of 2019. Game of Thrones stars, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams also received some serious love from the PCAs.

There is no denying that Ariana Grande is one of the biggest stars in music. From headlining Coachella to taking over the Billboard charts, the 26-year-old performer had a banner year and she can now add another accomplishment to the list because she is the most nominated artist at this year's People's Choice Awards. Her six nominations include The Female Artist, Song and Album of 2019.