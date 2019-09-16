by Stephanie Wenger | Mon., Sep. 16, 2019 6:00 AM
This year was filled with incredible shows but the eight E! People's Choice Awards Concert Tour of 2019 nominees stood out among the crowd.
These artists not only put on great performances but their iconic stage style should truly not be missed.
From the unforgettable meat dress at the 2010 Video Music Awards to her show stopping pink, feathered number at last year's Venice Film Festival, Lady Gaga is a style icon on stage and off. For her Enigma show in Las Vegas, the triple threat takes her fashion to another level which will be sure to leave fans in awe.
The Mother Monster is not the only star who brings their fashion A-game to the stage. Justin Timberlake sported denim jackets, jeans and flannels, all designed by Stella McCarthy, which seems like a perfect fit for his Man of the Woods tour aesthetic.
Ariana Grande also embraced designer looks for her Sweetener tour. She has a total of seven costume changes with outfits by brands including Versace, Michael Ngo and Giuseppe Zanotti.
Check out all of the concert tour nominees' best stage looks and vote your favorites. Don't miss the 2019 People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas
Lady Gaga was born this way. She brought her unbelievable stage presence to her Enigma tour in a purple metallic ensemble.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas
There are a million reasons to love the Mother Monster. Her tour outfits are just one of them.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas
The 33-year-old performer pulls out all the stops during her show in this robot-inspired look.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas
The New York native rocks a highlighter green ensemble and blue wig as she flies over the audience at one of her shows.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande shows off her amazing singing chops and style as she takes the stage in two-piece orange outfit with semi-sheer boots during her Sweetener tour.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande
Classic Ariana! With her signature ponytail, the 26-year-old is gorgeous in her bubblegum pink look.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande
The Florida native proves that she is a dangerous woman in this sexy all-black ensemble.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG
There is no question that the "Thank You, Next" performer is a showstopper in this Clueless inspired costume which she wears to close out her show.
Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella
BLACKPINK made the audience go wild when they took the stage at Coachella in coordinating black and silver ensembles.
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
The K-pop girl group went full glam as they performed for the crowd at Coachella.
Angel Marchini/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
It wouldn't be a Cher's Here We Go Again show without some over-the-top costumes. The iconic singer chose a headpiece and orange wig to complete her warrior princess look.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation
The 73-year-old artist was once again the definition of camp with her amazing '70s inspired look.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation
There is only one Cher and her stylish ensembles are is just one of the reasons we can't get enough of her.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for ABA
Jennifer Lopez proves that she knows how to shake her booty in a sparkling asymmetrical bodysuit during her It's My Party tour.
Michael Amico
The 50-year-old triple threat was on top of the world in her bright green cutout bodysuit.
Michael Amico
The New Yorker brought glitz and glamour to the show in her blue fringe look.
MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images
It's time to raise your glass to P!nk. From flying above the stage to her incredible sparkling bodysuit, the 40-year-old artist knows just how to keep an audience's attention.
Paul Kane/Getty Images
The Pennsylvania native made sure that she got the party started as she wore a form-fitting body alongside her brightly attired backup dancers.
James Watkins / BACKGRID
The mother of two was all smiles as she donned a pink and black stripped coat on stage.
Big Hit Entertainment
BTS sure look like idols in their coordinating ensembles on stage at their Love Yourself, Speak Yourself tour.
Big Hit Entertainment
No blood, sweat and tears here! The guys kick back in their all white costumes while singing one of their hit songs.
Big Hit Entertainment
The k-pop group was a vision in all blush tones during their performance.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation
Talk about bringing sexy back! Justin Timberlake showed off his dance skills and unique sense of style on The Man of The Woods tour.
Mark Nguyen/Live Nation
The Tennessee native proved that he is a man of the woods in a plaid shirt, jeans and boots as he serenaded the crowd.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation
JT doesn't need a suit and tie! The "Mirrors" singer rocked a denim jacket and high tops as he took the stage during his world tour.
Watch the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., only on E!
