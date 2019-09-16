MONDAY
NOV. 11

From Lady Gaga to Jennifer Lopez, See the PCAs Concert Tour Nominees' Hottest Stage Costumes

by Stephanie Wenger | Mon., Sep. 16, 2019 6:00 AM

This year was filled with incredible shows but the eight E! People's Choice Awards Concert Tour of 2019 nominees stood out among the crowd.

These artists not only put on great performances but their iconic stage style should truly not be missed.

From the unforgettable meat dress at the 2010 Video Music Awards to her show stopping pink, feathered number at last year's Venice Film Festival, Lady Gaga is a style icon on stage and off. For her Enigma show in Las Vegas, the triple threat takes her fashion to another level which will be sure to leave fans in awe.

The Mother Monster is not the only star who brings their fashion A-game to the stage. Justin Timberlake sported denim jackets, jeans and flannels, all designed by Stella McCarthy, which seems like a perfect fit for his Man of the Woods tour aesthetic.

Ariana Grande also embraced designer looks for her Sweetener tour. She has a total of seven costume changes with outfits by brands including Versace, Michael Ngo and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Photos

Ariana Grande's Evolution

Check out all of the concert tour nominees' best stage looks and vote your favorites. Don't miss the 2019 People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Lady Gaga, Enigma Residency, Las Vegas

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

Purple Perfection

Lady Gaga was born this way. She brought her unbelievable stage presence to her Enigma tour in a purple metallic ensemble.

Lady Gaga, Enigma Residency, Las Vegas

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

Gorgeous in Gold

There are a million reasons to love the Mother Monster. Her tour outfits are just one of them.

Lady Gaga, Enigma Residency, Las Vegas

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

Bionic Beauty

The 33-year-old performer pulls out all the stops during her show in this robot-inspired look. 

Article continues below

Lady Gaga, Enigma Residency, Las Vegas

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

Green Goddess

The New York native rocks a highlighter green ensemble and blue wig as she flies over the audience at one of her shows. 

Ariana Grande, costumes, Sweetener World Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande

Ponytail Perfection

Ariana Grande shows off her amazing singing chops and style as she takes the stage in two-piece orange outfit with semi-sheer boots during her Sweetener tour. 

Ariana Grande, costumes, Sweetener World Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande

Pretty in Pink

Classic Ariana! With her signature ponytail, the 26-year-old is gorgeous in her bubblegum pink look. 

Article continues below

Ariana Grande, costumes, Sweetener World Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande

Bang Bang Beauty

The Florida native proves that she is a dangerous woman in this sexy all-black ensemble.

Ariana Grande, Sweetener World Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Dazzling Delight

There is no question that the "Thank You, Next" performer is a showstopper in this Clueless inspired costume which she wears to close out her show. 

Blackpink, 2019 Coachella, tour

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

Metallic Mavens

BLACKPINK made the audience go wild when they took the stage at Coachella in coordinating black and silver ensembles.

Article continues below

Blackpink, 2019 Coachella, tour

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Simply Stunning

The K-pop girl group went full glam as they performed for the crowd at Coachella.  

Cher, Here We Go Again Tour

Angel Marchini/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Glitz & Glamour

It wouldn't be a Cher's Here We Go Again show without some over-the-top costumes. The iconic singer chose a headpiece and orange wig to complete her warrior princess look.

Cher, Here We Go Again Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Dancing Queen

The 73-year-old artist was once again the definition of camp with her amazing '70s inspired look.

Article continues below

Cher, Here We Go Again Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Lovely Lady

There is only one Cher and her stylish ensembles are is just one of the reasons we can't get enough of her.

Jennifer Lopez, It's My Party Tour

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for ABA

Oh So Chic

Jennifer Lopez proves that she knows how to shake her booty in a sparkling asymmetrical bodysuit during her It's My Party tour.

Jennifer Lopez, It's My Party Tour

Michael Amico

Sultry Star

The 50-year-old triple threat was on top of the world in her bright green cutout bodysuit.

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez, It's My Party Tour

Michael Amico

Blue Beauty

The New Yorker brought glitz and glamour to the show in her blue fringe look.

Pink, Beautiful Trauma World Tour

MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images

Flying High

It's time to raise your glass to P!nk. From flying above the stage to her incredible sparkling bodysuit, the 40-year-old artist knows just how to keep an audience's attention.

Pink, Beautiful Trauma World Tour

Paul Kane/Getty Images

Bodysuit Goals

The Pennsylvania native made sure that she got the party started as she wore a form-fitting body alongside her brightly attired backup dancers.

Article continues below

Pink, Beautiful Trauma World Tour

James Watkins / BACKGRID

Grinning Girl

The mother of two was all smiles as she donned a pink and black stripped coat on stage.

BTS, Love Yourself Speak Yourself tour

Big Hit Entertainment

Performance Ready

BTS sure look like idols in their coordinating ensembles on stage at their Love Yourself, Speak Yourself tour.

BTS, Love Yourself Speak Yourself tour

Big Hit Entertainment

Monochromatic Dream Team

No blood, sweat and tears here! The guys kick back in their all white costumes while singing one of their hit songs. 

Article continues below

BTS, Love Yourself Speak Yourself tour

Big Hit Entertainment

BTS - Stylin' on Stage

The k-pop group was a vision in all blush tones during their performance. 

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Man of the Woods

Talk about bringing sexy back! Justin Timberlake showed off his dance skills and unique sense of style on The Man of The Woods tour.

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods Tour

Mark Nguyen/Live Nation

Keepin' It Casual

The Tennessee native proved that he is a man of the woods in a plaid shirt, jeans and boots as he serenaded the crowd.

Article continues below

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Denim Dream

JT doesn't need a suit and tie! The "Mirrors" singer rocked a denim jacket and high tops as he took the stage during his world tour.   

Watch the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., only on E!

