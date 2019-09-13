Country music is dominating the charts, our playlists and the E! People's Choice Awards!

The Country Artist of 2019 nominees are heavy hitters who boost No. 1 singles, hit albums and sold out tours.

Carrie Underwood could become "the champion" at the PCAs after having a busy 2019. In addition to welcoming her second child with husband, Mike Fisher, she headlined the Cry Pretty Tour 360. The 36-year-old singer also teamed up with Joan Jett for a memorable performance at CMA Music Festival.

Talking about having an "unforgettable" year! Thomas Rhett released a new album, took his show on the road for the Very Hot Summer Tour and announced that he is expecting his third child with his wife, Lauren Akins, next year.

Kelsea Ballerini proved that she is quickly becoming one of country's biggest "legends" after from having a stellar 2019. The married performer showed her vulnerable side in the music video for "Homecoming Queen?" and went on her first headlining tour.