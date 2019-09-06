All eight of the 2019 People's Choice Awards Pop Podcast nominees are must listens if you ask us.

Whether you are Real Housewives obsessed or can't get enough of The Bachelor, these podcasts truly offer something for every pop culture fan. Now, you get decide to which show will become The Pop Podcast of 2019.

After taking home the prize at last year's PCAs, Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad earned another nomination this year. The ladies share their tales of dating in Los Angeles, give advice to their listeners and of course, discuss their favorite television show, Grey's Anatomy. Do you think they will walk away winners again this year?

The rest of the nominees are up for their first People's Choice Awards this year but that doesn't mean that they aren't already getting some major attention. Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard was one of the most talked about podcasts of the year with an all-star lineup guests while The Joe Rogan Experience receives millions of views per episode. Whine Down with Jana Kramer also made headlines for her honest conversations about marriage and commitment.