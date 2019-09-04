MONDAY
NOV. 11

The 2019 PCAs Nominations Are In! Check Out the Group & Collaborations Nominees Including Jonas Brothers & BTS!

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 AM

It's our favorite time of year! The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards nominations were unveiled today and now it is up to you to vote for all your picks in music, movies, television and pop culture.

It may be especially tough to choose among the Group of 2019 nominees who are all taking over the charts and our personal playlists. 

After reuniting this year, the Jonas Brothers are definitely a People's Choice Awards fan favorite. The famous brothers are nominated for three awards including The Group, Song and Album of 2019. We can all agree that it was worth the wait because the band is back and better than ever!

BTS were big winners at last year's People's Choice Awards and they could walk away with three more trophies at this year's ceremony. The K-pop group is up for The Group, Concert Tour and Music Video of 2019 for their hit, "Boy With Luv" with Halsey

2019 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

The Halsey and BTS collaboration is just one of the musical pairings that we can't stop playing. Sam Smith and Normani's pop track "Dancing With a Stranger," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's oh-so-sexy duet "Señorita" or Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie's hit "ME!" are among the other choices for The Music Video of 2019. Which video do you think deserves a People's Choice Awards trophy?

Check out all the groups and collaborations nominated at this year's show below and don't miss the People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Jonas Brothers, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

Jonas Brothers

The Group of 2019

The Song of 2019 for "Sucker"

The Album of 2019 for Happiness Begins

BTS

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

BTS

The Group of 2019

The Concert Tour of 2019 for Love Yourself, Speak Yourself

5 Seconds of Summer

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

5 Seconds of Summer

The Group of 2019

Brendon Urie, Panic! At The Disco

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG

Panic! At The Disco

The Group of 2019

CNCO

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

CNCO

The Group of 2019

Imagine Dragons, Bud Light Super Bowl Party

Alex Reside

Imagine Dragons

The Group of 2019

Drew Taggart, Alex Pall, The Chainsmokers

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

The Chainsmokers

The Group of 2019

Blackpink, Kill This Love

Blackpink/YouTube

BLACKPINK

The Group of 2019

The Music Video of 2019 for "Kill This Love"

The Concert Tour of 2019 for BLACKPINK 2019 World Tour

Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X

Courtesy of Strategic Public Relations

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

The Song of 2019 for "Old Town Road"

 

Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, I Don't Care

Ed Sheeran/YouTube

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

The Song of 2019 for "I Don't Care"

Sam Smith, Normani, Dancing With A Stranger

Sam Smith/YouTube

Sam Smith & Normani

The Song of 2019 for "Dancing With A Stranger"

The Music Video of 2019 for "Dancing With A Stranger"

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Señorita, Music Videos

YouTube

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

The Song of 2019 for "Señorita"

The Music Video of 2019 for "Señorita"

 

Daddy Yankee, Snow, Con Calma

Daddy Yankee/YouTube

Daddy Yankee & Snow

The Music Video of 2019 for "Con Calma"

Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie, Me! Music Video

YouTube

Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

The Music Video of 2019 for "ME!"

BTS, Halsey, Boy With Luv

BTS/YouTube

BTS feat. Halsey

The Music Video of 2019 for "Boy With Luv"

