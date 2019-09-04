The wait is over! E! revealed the 2019 People's Choice Awards nominations today and we can't get over how many of our favorite television stars are up for trophies.

This Is Us could be a big winner at the PCAs. Sterling K. Brown is a double nominee for both The Male TV Star and Drama TV Star of 2019 for his role on the drama series. He is competing against his costar, Milo Ventimiglia, in the Male TV Star category while Mandy Moore scored her own nomination for The Female TV Star of 2019. She received a nom in the same category last year.

The cast of Riverdale should also be celebrating as KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart all received nominations at this year's People's Choice Awards.