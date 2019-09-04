Grab your popcorn because the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards movie nominations have been announced!

Since last year's PCAs, we've seen dozens of great movies either at the theater or while lounging on our couch thanks to streaming services. We've cried during rom-coms, jumped during horror flicks and marveled at Marvel's many superhero films.

Let's take a look at which films you can vote for to take home this year's PCAs trophies!

Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home are all nominated for both The Movie of 2019 and The Action Movie of 2019 categories, showing that superhero films continue to be fan favorites.

There are also some films that make us nostalgic for our childhood that are looking to win, too. The Lion King, Toy Story 4 and Pokémon Detective Pikachu are just a few of the titles looking to win The Family Movie of 2019 when the show goes live on E! Sunday, Nov. 10.