Check Out the 2019 People's Choice Awards Movie Nominees: Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King, Us & More!

by Kelsey Klemme | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 8:15 AM

Grab your popcorn because the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards movie nominations have been announced!

Since last year's PCAs, we've seen dozens of great movies either at the theater or while lounging on our couch thanks to streaming services. We've cried during rom-coms, jumped during horror flicks and marveled at Marvel's many superhero films.

Let's take a look at which films you can vote for to take home this year's PCAs trophies!

Avengers: EndgameCaptain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home are all nominated for both The Movie of 2019 and The Action Movie of 2019 categories, showing that superhero films continue to be fan favorites.

There are also some films that make us nostalgic for our childhood that are looking to win, too. The Lion King, Toy Story 4 and Pokémon Detective Pikachu are just a few of the titles looking to win The Family Movie of 2019 when the show goes live on E! Sunday, Nov. 10.

Read

2019 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

Don't forget the movies that made us laugh, too! Men in Black: International, Long Shot and Murder Mystery are just a few of the hilarious films up for The Comedy Movie of 2019.

Bookworms will also be excited to see that a few young-adult adaptations are on the nominee list! Five Feet Apart and After are each competing to win The Drama Movie of 2019 and prove to fans they were just as good on screen as they were paper.

Who will win each category? That's up for you to decide as the PCAs is the only awards show that is for the people, by the people.

Check out our complete list of nominees below and be sure to tune in to the live show to see which of your favorites come out on top!

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., only on E!

Robert Downey Jr., Best Roles, Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Pictures

Avengers: Endgame

The Movie of 2019

The Action Movie of 2019

Toy Story 4

YouTube

Toy Story 4

The Movie of 2019

The Family Movie of 2019

Captain Marvel

Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel

The Movie of 2019

The Action Movie of 2019

Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Universal Pictures

The Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The Movie of 2019

The Action Movie of 2019

The Lion King, Beyoncé

YouTube

The Lion King

The Movie of 2019

The Family Movie of 2019

Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3

Summit Entertainment

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

The Movie of 2019

The Action Movie of 2019

Lupita Nyong'o, Us

Claudette Barius/Universal

Us

The Movie of 2019

The Drama Movie of 2019

Spider-Man, Tom Holland

Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Far From Home

The Movie of 2019

The Action Movie of 2019

The Upside

STXfilms

The Upside

The Comedy Movie of 2019

Yesterday

Universal Studios

Yesterday

The Comedy Movie of 2019

Rebel Wilson, Anne Hathaway, The Hustle

Christian Black / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

The Hustle

The Comedy Movie of 2019

Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth, Men in Black International

Giles Keyte. © 2018 CTMG

Men in Black: International

The Comedy Movie of 2019

Long Shot, Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron

Murray Close/Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock

Long Shot

The Comedy Movie of 2019

Little, Marsai Martin

Universal Studios

Little

The Comedy Movie of 2019

Good Boys

Universal Studios

Good Boys

The Comedy Movie of 2019

Murder Mystery, Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston

Netflix

Murder Mystery

The Comedy Movie of 2019

Shazam

Warner Bros.

Shazam!

The Action Movie of 2019

Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla

Daniel McFadden/Warner Bros.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

The Action Movie of 2019

Sophie Turner, X-Mne, Dark Phoenix

YouTube

Dark Phoenix

The Action Movie of 2019

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

YouTube

Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood

The Drama Movie of 2019

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

David Appleby/Paramount Pictures

Rocketman

The Drama Movie of 2019

Triple Frontier

Netflix

Triple Frontier

The Drama Movie of 2019

Glass

Universal Studios

Glass

The Drama Movie of 2019

Cole Sprouse, Haley Lu Richardson, Five Feet Apart

ALFONSO BRESCIANI/CBS FILMS

Five Feet Apart

The Drama Movie of 2019

After

CalMaple Media

After

The Drama Movie of 2019

Zac Efron, Lily Collins, Ted Bundy, Extremely Wicked Shockingly Evil and Vile

Sundance Institute

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

The Drama Movie of 2019

Aladdin, Mena Massoud, Will Smith

Walt Disney Studios

Aladdin

The Family Movie of 2019

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Illumination/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Secret Life of Pets 2

The Family Movie of 2019

How To Train Your Dragon

DreamWorks Animation

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Family Movie of 2019

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Warner Bros.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

The Family Movie of 2019

Detective Pikachu

Warner Bros.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

The Family Movie of 2019

Angry Birds Movie 2

Columbia Pictures

The Angry Birds Movie 2

The Family Movie of 2019

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., only on E!

