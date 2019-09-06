Like, comment, subscribe—and vote!

The nominees for the E! People's Choice Awards are here and for the first time ever, fans can vote for their favourite Australian Social Star of 2019!

The six stars up for the top prize are Elle Ferguson, Jadé Tuncdoruk, Kate Wasley, Lisa Danielle Smith, Nikkia Joy and Rozalia Russian.

The nominees hail from the heart of Sydney to the coast of Byron Bay across the categories of fashion, beauty, travel, fitness and lifestyle. They've gained loyal social followings for their enviable feeds, personal style, digital innovation and for the daily dose of laughter they deliver to fans.

To help you get to know the nominees, we quizzed them on their pinch-me career moments and best advice for aspiring social media stars (they seriously know their stuff!).

Meet the Australian Social Star of 2019 nominees below and cast your vote here!