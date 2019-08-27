While the 2019 VMAs honored the best when it came to music, the red carpet was proof that those stylish stars bring their best to the red carpet too.
The awards ceremony, which was held last night at the Prudential Center in Newark, handed out top awards to musicians like Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X and the Jonas Brothers.
There were plenty of exciting musical performances, too, from up-and-comer Rosalía to Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, whose "Señorita" duet was so hot that even the other A-listers in the crowd went wild.
Missy Elliot also took the stage to accept the iconic Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Fans were thrilled when she danced alongside her original hype girl, Alyson Stoner, who first appeared in "Work It" with the star back in 2003!
And while we could go on for hours about Miley Cyrus' emotional "Slide Away" performance, some of the other scene stealers took place at the step-and-repeat before the ceremony even began!
After all, Swift showed up not only to open the show with "You Need to Calm Down" but dominate the red carpet, too. Her embellished Versace blazer-dress sparkled like the trophy she later took home for Video of the Year.
Speaking of that Moonman award, Lil Nas X arrived in a shimmering silver suit set that seemed to give a nod to the trophy's design. The artist shocked everyone when he beat out Swift and Ariana Grande by taking home his first-ever award when he won Song of the Year.
Normani also stunned in an ombré gown that was as red-hot as the carpet. Also serving a look in red was Lizzo, whose Moschino gown and feather boa made her just as much of a queen on the carpet as she is off of it.
Keke Palmer glowed in a gold, sparkling gown with a matching embellished phone accessory. Meanwhile, Rosalía brought old-school Hollywood glam to the carpet with a sleek black Burberry gown and matching gloves.
The hottest couple on stage also was one of the hottest on the carpet. Cabello and Mendes each turned heads in their ensembles, with the songstress in a white cut-out dress by Balmain and Mendes wearing a two-piece teal suit designed by Dolce & Gabanna.
Check out the best-dressed stars from last night's VMAs and sound off in the poll of who you think won the red carpet!
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X dresses to the nines for the star-studded ceremony in a custom Christian Cowan suit. From his shimmery silver suit to his ruffled blouse and matching boots, the "Old Town Road" star is serving us lewks!
Normani
Normani is giving us the "motivation" to wear more daring outfits after seeing her fiery ensemble by Nicolas Jebran!
Lizzo
Red hot, hot, hot! Lizzo stuns at the star-studded ceremony with this flashy and flamboyant gown by Moschino. And like the words emblazoned on her dress, she is a "siren!" She also dons jewelry by Gismondi 1754.
Keke Palmer
The Hustlers actress looks drop dead gorgeous in this lime-colored gown by Yousef Aljasmi. Her stunning number is embellished with sequins galore. Her matching bedazzled phone accessory perfectly complements her dazzling lewk.
Taylor Swift
She is here! The Lover songstress sashays her way onto the red carpet with this bright and bold look. From her colorfully jewel-adorned blazer-dress to her black rhinestone knee-high boots, she came to slay. She's wearing Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, a Versace dress and Christian Louboutin boots.
Shawn Mendes
The "Señorita" singer is making everyone green with envy with his teal-colored suit by Dolce & Gabbana.
Jonathan Van Ness
The Queer Eye star makes a LBD look so damn good. His matching cape and a black pumps tie the chic ensemble together.
Monica
The iconic singer dons an equally iconic outfit at the 2019 MTV VMAs. From her multi-colored dress to her fire-engine red beret, Monica is serving us looks!
Rosalía
The "Con Altura" songstress exudes old Hollywood glamour with her ultra-fabulous black Burberry gown, long silk gloves and drop earrings.
Gigi Hadid
The supermodel stuns on the red carpet with her beige corset and matching satin pants by Tom Ford.
Lance Bass
Lance is serving us lewks with this vibrant suit and his cheeky tee. His white shirt is a shout out to his *NSYNC days as the words "Tearing Up My Heart" are embroidered in black and red thread.
Ilfenesh Hadera
The Baywatch star sizzles in this silver studded mini dress.
J Balvin
Is there anything the Oasis singer can't pull off? The answer is no! J Balvin brings fearless fashion to the red carpet with his futuristic gray suit, colorful hair and vibrant sunglasses.
Camila Cabello
The "Señorita" singer brings the heat in this white hot cut-out dress by Balmain to the 2019 MTV VMAs.
Adriana Lima
The supermodel sizzles in this chic body-hugging design by Sally LaPointe on the red carpet. Her "wet" hair look ties it together.
FKA Twigs
The singer makes a case for mixed patterns and sequins with this dazzling outfit by Ed Marker. She completes her daring design with Sophia Webster shoes.
Bregje Heinen
The Dutch model shines bright at the star-studded ceremony with her shimmery silver mini dress by Raisa Vanessa.
LeToya Luckett
Let's all take a moment of silence for the 38-year-old star's stunning cocktail dress.
Juliet Castaneda
Juliet hypnotizes fans at the 2019 MTV VMAs with this mermaid-like jumpsuit. Her statement earrings and jewel-adorned clutch tie the lewk together.
Queen Latifah
Orange you glad the actress and rapper showed up in this delightful ensemble by Sergio Hudson? Her fringe hem pants, statement earrings and orange lip are everything.
Hailee Steinfeld
It's getting hot on the red carpet! The actress sizzles in this fiery gown by Aadnevik at the star-studded ceremony.
Blac Chyna
The 31-year-old star is a pink feathered dream in a design by Attico at the awards ceremony.
Heidi Klum
The model has that newlywed glow as she rocks a stunning black sequins dress by Nedo at the star-studded ceremony.
AJ Mitchell
the 18-year-old singer-songwriter skips the basic suit and tie for a more colorful ensemble.
J-Woww
Two words: J... Woww. The reality TV personality brings a pop of color to the awards ceremony with this bright-yellow dress and her animal print heels.
Alex Morgan
The soccer player lights up the red carpet with this hot pink number!
Lilliana Vazquez
The 39-year-old author is a vision in white as she walks the red carpet in a long-sleeve and body-hugging mini dress. The large black bow is a chef's kiss!
Carissa Culiner
The E! News host dazzles on the red carpet with this shimmery black and silver co-ord set.
