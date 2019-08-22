by Kelsey Klemme | Thu., Aug. 22, 2019 6:00 AM
Happy birthday, Dua Lipa!
The lovely London-born singer, who turns 24 today, has always had a place on our Spotify playlists since her self-titled album was released in 2017. However, this past year was the musician's best.
After all, the singer nabbed her first two Grammy awards at this year's ceremony, winning the Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording categories. She may have been known for counting her "New Rules" but now the artist can also spend her time counting her shiny new trophies!
Fans were also thrilled when the artist released three new tracks as a part of a super deluxe release of her Dua Lipa album. Additions included the songs "Want To," "Running" and "Kiss and Make Up," the last of which is a collaboration with the K-Pop sensation BLACKPINK.
The singer also wrapped up her tour, performed at Glatsonbury and was an act at Amazon's Prime Day concert, showing she has no plans of slowing down!
Career successes aren't the only things keeping the star busy this year, either. Lipa's summer has been heating up with her rumored romance with Anwar Hadid.
The two were first spotted getting cozy at the Summer Time British Music Festival and have since been seen together around L.A. and even on each other's Instagram.
To celebrate the singer's birthday, take a look at her most stylish ensembles!
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Dua Lipa turned heads while wearing a sequined tuxedo jacket and embellished tights at the Amazon Prime Day Concert in July 2019.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
The "Kiss and Make Up" singer donned a fuzzy, tiered gown at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in May.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The star went all-in on the campy theme for the 2019 Met Gala in a psychedelic number by Atelier Versace.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
The "New Rules" singer looked out of this world as she walked the red carpet for the 2019 Global Awards in London.
Ian West/PA Wire
In mid-February, the Grammy-award winner stunned as she attended the 2019 BRIT Awards in London.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Work it, girl! Dua strikes a pose as she performs at the 2019 BRIT Awards later in the night.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for CIROC & Warner Music
The singer took flight in this suit as she attended the Warner Music & CIROC Vodka House Party in London.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
The singer posed on the carpet as she arrived at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Celebration at the Nomad Hotel in Los Angeles.
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
The "New Love" singer shined in a sparkling gown as she attends the premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in Los Angeles.
NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
The star made a statement in a cut-out number as she attends the World Premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in London.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
The "Be the One" singer looked gorgeous in a white gown as she walks the red carpet for the 2018 American Music Awards.
Jeff Schear/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
While performing at the 2018 Jingle Ball show in Chicago, the singer wore thigh-high glitter boots.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The star was a show-stopper for all the right reasons in this striking purple gown as she arrived at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in New York City.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The star shone onstage at Z100's 2018 Jungle Ball in New York City.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
The "One Kiss" singer donned a nude ensemble as she attends the 2018 Billboard Women in Music in New York City.
