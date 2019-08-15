by Kelsey Klemme | Thu., Aug. 15, 2019 6:00 AM
It's time for another Best of Summer voting day!
We're a little over halfway through our tournament with couple Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood and Lizzo on their way to compete for the ultimate title of Best of Summer. Today, we're here to figure out which TV show will join them!
It's been a summer full of TV so good that it was almost better to skip out on heading to the pool and instead head to our couch to binge another episode of our favorites. From reality TV that unfolded on and off the screen to thrilling dramas that had our jaws hanging with each cliffhanger, every show on our list is buzzworthy. But which will you pick as the summer's best?
To help you with your selection, we'll give you a recap of why each of our picks could be worthy of the crown.
Starting off our list is a show whose drama has only continued, that being The Bachelorette. Hannah Brown has been one of the greatest leads the show has ever had, from telling villain Luke Parker off on national TV to making us all reconsider how we look at windmills.
However, when her pick Jed Wyatt was revealed during the airing of the show to have had a girlfriend minutes before arriving to the mansion, Brown announced the two were over for good during the show's live finale. She proceeded to ask runner-up Tyler Cameron if he'd like to have drinks, to the delight of fans, only for us to later learn he may be seeing Gigi Hadid. Talk about being the most dramatic season ever...for real!
There was another reality dating show on the air this summer, this time heading to the U.S. from across the pond.
Love Island made its stateside debut in July as a semi-live show airing five nights a week. It combined a rotating cast of potential love interests, challenges and opportunities for fans to even send couples they didn't like home. The unique formula is certain to keep us hooked for the second season.
Bravo
Perhaps though you like your classics, and in which case The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may be earning your vote. The women returned for the show's ninth season to wear fabulous wigs, dazzle at parties and bicker about Lisa Vanderpump and Camille Grammer.
As usual, the show culminated in a reunion hosted by Andy Cohenfull of gowns, tears and memories but noticeably minus Vanderpump. E! exclusively broke that the star will not be returning to the show's tenth season and her refusal to say farewell to the others was the cherry on top of another drama-filled season.
HBO
Meanwhile, the scripted shows brought the heat with scares, breakout stars and Meryl!
The highly anticipated second season of Big Little Lies brought the Monterey Five back together as their lie (that Celeste's husband Perry just "fell" down the steps to his death when he was actually pushed by Zoë Kravitz's character Bonnie) tears apart their lives. It also brought Meryl Streep back to television as Perry's mother in a powerhouse role that included her iconic scream at the dinner table.
From Renata's one-liners to Jane's bangs, it was the show we couldn't stop talking about but that isn't where HBO slowed down. Euphoria, starring Zendaya, debuted quietly but quickly gained a following on social media for the accurate yet dark portrayals of what life is like for Generation Z.
Introducing the world to instant breakouts like Hunter Schafer, the show was praised for its diversity and unique cinematography, including a finale that left fans with plenty of theories until the next season.
Netflix
Netflix also had two shows that were worthy of your attention, including Dead to Me. The show follows Judy, played by Linda Cardellini, after she accidentally kills a man during a hit-and-run. In a twist of events, she chooses to befriend the man's widow, played by Christina Applegate creating a twisted friendship that was somehow still heartwarming. A shocking cliffhanger left fans wondering how the show will proceed into a second season.
Rounding out our nominees of course is Stranger Things. The third season of the award-winning show brought us back to Hawkins, Indiana for a mix of monsters and mall trips with the core cast. It also introduced the world to Maya Hawke in her lovable role as an employee of the Scoops Ahoy ice cream store and certainly will inspire plenty of Halloween costumes in a few months.
Which TV show was your favorite this summer? Sound off at the poll below and come back on Monday for the final category of voting before all contenders face off for the Best of Summer showdown.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., only on E!
