It's true, we're a "Sucker" for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner!

Ever since 2017, when the two were spotted together at the MTV EMAs, all eyes have been on the duo as they quickly turned into one of Hollywood's hottest power couples. Jonas, who turns 30 today, showed us how serious he was about the British beauty when he put a ring on it less than a year after the two started dating.

This past year has been the most exciting, though, with a romantic whirlwind year that included premieres, music videos, two weddings and an enviable honeymoon!

Everyone was thrilled for the reunion of the Jonas Brothers but no one could anticipate that their respective wives and fiancées would be their on-screen co-stars for the "Sucker" music video. Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Turner took to the screen dressed as the royal queens they are, reminding us that the whole family is filled with power couples.