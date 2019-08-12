Another award show, another weekend of red carpet looks!

Yesterday, the 2019 Teen Choice Awards celebrated the best of film, television, music, social media and more according to the teens. The show, which was hosted by David Dobrik and Lucy Hale, also awarded its first ever Icon Award to Taylor Swift for her positive impact as an artist and gave the Decade Award to the Jonas Brothers for the band's evolution over the past 10 years.

Riverdale, Avengers: Endgame and Shawn Mendes were just some of the category winners of the night, but you can still weigh in on which star won when it came to the fashion!

The celebs took to the blue carpet to show off their more casual but fierce style. Some of our favorites included Swift, who stunned in a multi-print Versace number on the carpet before accepting her Icon Award.