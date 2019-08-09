Happy birthday, Hoda Kotb!

The Today host turns 55 today and her milestone birthday follows a year of dreams come true for her career and family.

In November, she got the opportunity for the first time to co-host the beloved Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade show alongside Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie.

There have been bittersweet moments as well. Kotb's long-time co-host and friend Kathie Lee Gifford announced in December she would be exiting the fourth hour of Today in April.

"When she walks in a room, she changes it and when she steps into your life and holds your hand, she changes it," Kotb told E! News' Jason Kennedy of her TV partner of 11 years. "It's hard to think that I won't get to see her in the mornings. I'll still see her, but I'll miss her. I'll miss everything." Kotb is now hosting the hour alongside Jenna Hager Bush.

She also penned a second children's book, You Are My Happy, just in time to read to a special someone...her second child!