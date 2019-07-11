Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
The 2019 ESPYS showed that athletes know how to bring their A-game from the field to the red carpet.
Comedian Tracy Morgan hilariously hosted the star-studded award show that brought sport's biggest names together at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, celebrating achievements in everything from Best Team (awarded to the World Cup winning Women's National Soccer Team) to Best Viral Sports Moment.
Stars like Alex Morgan and tennis pro Serena Williams were among those who scooped up an ESPY Award this year, and the stacked list of famous nominees meant nearly every face that's been on a jumbotron was in attendance.
The famous faces didn't stop at the players either, A-listers like Usher and Sandra Bullock presented awards and Tori Kelly performed while the Arthur Ashe Courage Award was handed out.
We were more than happy to sit on the sidelines and watch the celebs trade their uniforms for custom suits and stunning gowns during this year's carpet. Plus, we somehow managed to narrow the best-dressed roster to 10 of our absolute favorites for you to weigh in on, too.
Starting off our draft is Dwyane Wade, who brought the heat from Miami to the carpet with an all-white Louis Vuitton suit. The basketball legend was seen hand-in-hand with wife Gabrielle Union before the show and gave her a shout-out when he won Best Moment later in the night.
It seemed as if pro golfer Paige Spiranac was competing against the ESPY Award itself with her silver dress which sparkled as brightly as the trophy.
No one however had a more daring look than Ciara, whose edgy black Alexander Vauthie dress was something you could say, she was cut-out for.
The newly-single WWE star Barbie Blank stunned in a strappy, electric-blue number from Michael Costello. Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue cover star Camille Kostek swapped out her bathing suit for a plunging, sparkling gown by the same designer.
Usher caught our eye on the carpet as well wearing an effortlessly cool black-and-white checkered set.
Kelly didn't just take our breath away with her performance of "In Times Like These," her cute coral dress and breezy ponytail was just as show stopping as her vocals.
Declan Farmer, the Paralympic gold-medalist who was nominated for Best Male Athlete with a Disability, arrived in a perfectly tailored blue suit that made us do a double take.
Two of Philadelphia's finest athletes stunned in suits from the same designer during the show and they looked hot.
Both Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and 76ers forward Tobias Harris wore styles from Damari Savile, with Jenkins sporting a custom suit with contrast sleeve and Harris mixing striped pants with a white blazer.
While these styles were our first-string picks, only you can make the call of who walks away from the night as the true style winner. Check out all the stylish outfits below and then cast your vote!
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Dwyane Wade
The basketball player's all-white ensemble is a breath of fresh air.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Usher
Ahead of his appearance at the show, the singer looks handsome and stylish in a matching jacket and pants.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Barbie Blank
The pro wrestler brings good energy to the red carpet with this electric blue number.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Elle Fanning
The Maleficent star stuns in an asymmetrical silver gown.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Tobias Harris
The Philadelphia 76ers player walks the red carpet in a bright and light suit.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Jaren Jackson Jr.
This look is absolutely lush, and we're not just saying that because of the leafy pattern.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Camille Kostek
The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue cover star dresses in style to cheer on boyfriend Ron Gronkowski.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Linda Cardellini
If she was Dead to Me before this, then she's been brought back to life with this romantic black dress.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Lindsey Vonn
The recently retired Olympian skiis into our best dressed list thanks to this silver gown.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Declan Farmer
The Paralympic gold medalist could win another gold medal for his red carpet style.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Ciara
This dress by Alexander Vauthier is automatic, supersonic, hypnotic, funky fresh.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Malcolm Jenkins
There's no better way to stand out than to wear a bold, fresh look like this.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Tori Kelly
The powerhouse singer gives total summer vibes in this chic dress.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Mallory Edens
A little leg never hurt nobody.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Nyjah Huston
The skateboard pro cuts a sleek figure in this all-black ensemble.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Katie Nolan
She's not just well-versed in the world of sports, but the world of fashion too!
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Trae Young
He may be a nominee for Best Breakthrough Athlete, for now, but he's already a winner in red carpet fashion.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Landry Shamet
Slam dunk! The Clippers star looks handsome in a red and black ensemble.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Paige Spiranac
This golfer scores a hole-in-one with this simple but beautiful look.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Cathy Kelley
As an announcer for WWE, this beauty knows how to stand out in the crowd.