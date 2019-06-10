Broadway Babies Sound Off: Which 2019 Tony Awards Look Is Your Favorite?

by Johnni Macke | Mon., Jun. 10, 2019 8:00 AM

Lucy Liu, The 73rd Annual Tony Awards

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Broadway babies and fashionistas alike have to agree that Sunday night's Tony Awards was a very stylish affair.

As musical stars and celebrities from all walks of life gathered in New York City at Radio City Music Hall for the 2019 Tony Awards last night our attention was on more than James Corden's epic intro and continual greatness as the show's host.

We were focused on the fashion! Can you really blame us? Whenever stars come out for an award show killer fashion is sure to follow and the Broadway crowd knows how to dress up and put on a show, which they definitely did on this red carpet.

Stars like Sara Bareilles in a red, velvet Oscar de la Renta gown and Billy Porter in a custom red and pink gown by Celestino Couture (with matching custom Orel Brodt heels) were just two of the celebs who caught our eye on the carpet.

Watch

Why James Corden Is Nervous to Host 2019 Tony Awards

The Handmaid's Tale star Samira Wiley rocked a green Pamela Roland gown, with a deep-v and high slit that was to die for while Lucy Liu went for an ultra-feminine purple tulle ball gown by Christian Siriano.

Moulin Rouge star Aaron Tveit donned a navy suit with a pinstripe overcoat that made us do a serious double take and Laura Linney made our jaws drop with another Christian Siriano number...this one was a black velvet crystal gown that showed a little skin at the top.

If those weren't enough fabulous looks to gawk over, both Rachel Brosnahan and Marisa Tomei brought the pretty with their looks. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star looked angelic in her Dior gown and Tomei's floral Ralph & Russo gown was stunning.

Now that you know our top picks from the night check out all of the best-dressed stars below and cast your vote for the one you think should win an award based on their style choices!

Vanessa Hudgens, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens

The actress showcases a chic look.

Abigail Breslin, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Abigail Breslin

The actress showcases a strapless style.

Emily Ratajkowski, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski

The actress and model shows some skin.

Kristin Chenoweth, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Kristin Chenoweth

The performer sports a little black dress.

Tina Fey, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Tina Fey

The star glitters in gold.

Laurie Metcalf, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Laurie Metcalf

The actress is all smiles in white.

Sara Bareilles, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Sara Bareilles

The performer showcases a chic strapless style.

Jake Gyllenhaal, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Jake Gyllenhaal

The actor poses in all-black.

Billy Porter, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Billy Porter

The Kinky Boots and Pose actor turns heads with this daring look.

Josh Groban, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Josh Groban

The singer looks dapper on the red carpet.

Gideon Glick, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Gideon Glick

The To Kill a Mockingbird star poses for the cameras.

Jane Krakowski, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Jane Krakowski

The actress shows some leg.

Caitlin Kinnunen, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Caitlin Kinnunen

The Prom musical star debuts a chic style.

Marisa Tomei, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Marisa Tomei

The actress sports a floral look.

Catherine O'Hara, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Catherine O'Hara

The actress goes back to her Beetlejuice roots.

Regina King, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Regina King

The Oscar and Emmy-winning actress is pretty in pink.

Samira Wiley, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Samira Wiley

The Handmaid's Tale actress stuns in green.

Lucy Liu, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Lucy Liu

The actress stuns in purple.

Brandon Uranowitz, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Brandon Uranowitz

The star of An American in Paris and Falsettos turns heads with this daring look.

Rachel Brosnahan, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Rachel Brosnahan

The The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress debuts a romantic look.

Dominique Morisseau, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Dominique Morisseau

The playwright and actress is red hot.

Sarah Kate Ellis, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Sarah Kate Ellis

The president and CEO of GLAAD appears in a fairytale pink ball gown.

Darren Criss, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Darren Criss

The popular star showcases a dapper look.

Jeremy Pope, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Jeremy Pope

The Ain't too Proud and Choir Boy star showcases an all-black style.

Lilli Cooper, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Lilli Cooper

The Tootsie musical actress poses in a mermaid-style gown.

Laura Linney, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Laura Linney

The actress sparkles in a black gown.

Judith Light, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Judith Light

The veteran performer and 2019 Tonys presenter showcases a sparkling look.

Karen Olivo, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Karen Olivo

The Hamilton star showcases a chic look.

Sarah Stiles, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Sarah Stiles

The star of the Tootsie musical showcases a lavender style.

Aaron Tveit, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Aaron Tveit

The seasoned theater actor, who will star in the new Moulin Rouge! musical on Broadway in June, is all smiles.

Cynthia Erivo, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Cynthia Erivo

The Tony-winning star of Broadway's The Color Purple turns heads with this daring look.

Candy Spelling, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Candy Spelling

Tori Spelling's mom is all smiles.

Benjamin Tyler Cook, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Ben Cook

The Billy Elliot and Mean Girls musical star showcases a plum look.

Natasha Gregson Wagner, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Natasha Gregson Wagner

The actress and daughter of the late Natalie Wood appears in a printed dress.

Patrick Janelle, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Patrick Janelle

The Instagram star is all smiles.

Jordan Roth , 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Jordan Roth

The producer and president of Jujamcyn Theaters showcases a daring look.

Michael James Scott, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Michael James Scott

The Aladdin musical actor is all smiles.

Clint Ramos, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Clint Ramos

The Tony-winning costume designer poses for pics.

Sophia Ann Caruso, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Sophia Anne Caruso

The actress, who plays Lydia Deetz in the Beetlejuice musical, showcases a regal look.

Christopher Jackson, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Christopher Jackson

The Hamilton and Moana star showcases a dapper look.

Camille A. Brown, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Camille A. Brown

The Tony-nominated choreographer turns heads in a blue feathered dress.

Montego Glover, 2019 tony awards, red carpet fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Montego Glover

The Hamilton and Memphis musical actress

Ashley Park, 2019 tony awards, red carpet fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Ashley Park

The Mean Girls musical actress looks lovely in yellow.

2019 Tony Awards: Best Dressed
Which star won the 2019 Tony Awards red carpet?
