We've been continually living in a teenage dream since 13 Going on 30 was released in 2004.

15 years later, the rom-com is still a fan favorite for many of us and clearly one of Jennifer Garner's most iconic roles to date. In the film, which turns 15 years old today, Garner plays Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl who makes a wish on her birthday which results in her waking up as a 30-year-old adult.

Adult Jenna has a killer job at a magazine, an amazing apartment, a hot boyfriend and is now best friends with former mean girl Lucy (Judy Greer).

Unfortunately she eventually sees that despite wanting to be a grown up, her new life isn't as great as she imagined. Her childhood best friend, Matt (Mark Ruffalo), is no longer in her life, her job is about to be no more and she has no real friends.

The good news is her inner teenage self is still there and she's willing to fight for the real future she wants...Razzles included!